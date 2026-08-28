Ospreys unveil new leadership structure ahead of St Helen’s move

Nation.Cymru staff

Ospreys are entering a new chapter after appointing new managing director and head of rugby.

Ospreys Rugby have revealed their new leadership structure, with Dan Griffiths appointed Head of Rugby and Richard Lancaster becoming Managing Director (Business).

Roger Blyth said:“Dan and Richard have both demonstrated the leadership, commitment and understanding of the Ospreys that we need as we enter an important period for the club.

“We felt strongly that they were the right people to promote from within, maintaining continuity and momentum while giving them the authority to lead the organisation forward.

“Their responsibilities are different but complementary. Richard will lead the business side of the organisation and Dan our rugby operations, but the success of each is intrinsically linked to the other.

“I am confident that together they will provide the direction and energy required for the next chapter of Ospreys Rugby.

“The move to St Helen’s represents a major opportunity. It gives us the chance to create a genuine home for the club, deepen our connection with our supporters and community, and build a stronger and more sustainable organisation.

“Alongside Alun Wyn and Rob, I am looking forward to supporting Richard, Dan and the wider team as we embark on what is a hugely exciting next chapter for the Ospreys.”

Working together as a club

The appointments will see Lancaster and Griffiths lead the business and rugby operations of the Ospreys respectively, working together as the club enters an important new chapter and continues preparations for its move to a new permanent home at St Helen’s.

They will be supported by the locally based members of the main Ospreys Board, Roger Blyth, Alun Wyn Jones and Rob Davies, who will provide strategic oversight, guidance and support to the executive leadership team.

Dan Griffiths steps into the role of Head of Rugby having spent 16 years with the Ospreys, building extensive experience across the club’s rugby programmes and operations.

As Rugby General Manager, Griffiths has overseen the academy and senior environment, led on senior player recruitment and retention and has played an increasingly significant role in the strategic management of rugby at the Ospreys.

He will continue this work as Head of Rugby, supported by an experienced group of coaches and departmental leads to drive the rugby programmes from development to performance, whilst representing the Ospreys within the wider professional rugby landscape in Wales.

‘Incredibly proud’

Commenting on his appointment, Dan Griffiths said: “Having been part of the Ospreys for 16 years, I am incredibly proud to have the opportunity to further develop my role.

It’s an exciting new chapter for the Ospreys with the development of St Helens and one which staff and players are looking forward to being a part of.

“There is a lot of work ahead of us, but we feel we have a good balance to the squad with some young talent and quality recruitment complementing a core of players well established at the club. The group has strong connections to our local clubs and communities, the people we represent and we are working hard as a collective to give our supporters a team to be proud of.

Richard and I have a long history having worked together in various roles within the game and the region. We share the same ambition for where we want to take the Ospreys and I’m looking forward to working together with him, our staff, players and board to deliver it.”

Step up

Richard Lancaster steps up from his role as Commercial Director to become Managing Director (Business), assuming responsibility for the leadership of the Ospreys’ business operations.

Since joining the club, Lancaster has led the Ospreys’ commercial strategy and has played a central role in the development of the club’s relationship with Swansea Council and the plans for St Helen’s.

His new role will see him lead the business as the Ospreys prepare for the opportunities and additional responsibilities that come with operating their own venue.

Lancaster will also represent the Ospreys at the Professional Rugby Board and in the club’s relationships with the Welsh Rugby Union, United Rugby Championship and European Professional Club Rugby.

‘A privilege’

Richard Lancaster said:”It’s a privilege to take on this responsibility at such an important point in the Ospreys’ history.

“There has been an enormous amount of work taking place behind the scenes to put the foundations in place for the next phase of the club, particularly around our move to St Helen’s.

Having a home of our own creates opportunities commercially and operationally, but just as importantly it gives us the chance to bring the Ospreys closer to our supporters and our community.

“Dan and I have worked closely together for a number of years and there is a very clear alignment between what we want to achieve on and off the field. A successful rugby organisation needs both sides pulling in the same direction, and that’s exactly what we intend to do.

“We have ambitious plans for the Ospreys and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

The new leadership structure takes effect immediately.

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