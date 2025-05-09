Ospreys’ URC play-off hopes hit by defeat to Sharks
Ospreys look set to miss out on the United Rugby Championship play-offs after they were beaten 29-10 by Sharks in Durban.
The Welsh side led through an early Dan Edwards penalty, and after Sharks forward Jason Jenkins scored the contest’s first try, Ospreys replied with scrum-half Kieran Hardy crossing having run on to his own grubber kick.
But the effort was ruled out via a TMO review, with there deemed to have been a knock on, and the hosts – who lost Eben Etzebeth to injury just before the half-hour – went on to extend their lead with Andre Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker touching down either side of the break.
Driving maul
Ospreys subsequently made it 21-10 around the hour, Sam Parry going over after a driving maul.
Sharks swiftly hit back, though, with a Phepsi Buthelezi try, and Siya Masuku added a penalty in the final stages.
While Ospreys were left three points outside the top eight, Sharks have sealed a place in the top four to give them a home fixture in the quarter-finals that follow next week’s final round of regular-season matches.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.