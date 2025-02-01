Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Own goal gifts Newport much-needed three points against Barrow

01 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Newport County match report

An own goal from Barrow defender Kyle Cameron earned Newport a 1-0 win and a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Cameron, a former County loanee, headed into his own net with 20 minutes remaining to settle a low-quality contest at Rodney Parade.

The victory – only the second in 15 games in all competitions for Nelson Jardim’s men – lifts them to 19th place in League Two, seven points clear of the bottom two and only one behind Barrow in 18th.

After an uneventful first hour, Jardim made a triple change and two of the substitutes combined as his side finally made the breakthrough in fortuitous fashion in the 70th minute.

Cameron Antwi curled a tempting ball into the box which Cameron felt compelled to intercept, but he could only send his header into his own net under pressure from Courtney Baker-Richardson, wrongfooting goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Barrow substitute Elliot Newby fired wide and fellow replacement Connor Mahoney was denied by Nick Townsend in stoppage time as County held on.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.