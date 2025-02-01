Own goal gifts Newport much-needed three points against Barrow

An own goal from Barrow defender Kyle Cameron earned Newport a 1-0 win and a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Cameron, a former County loanee, headed into his own net with 20 minutes remaining to settle a low-quality contest at Rodney Parade.

The victory – only the second in 15 games in all competitions for Nelson Jardim’s men – lifts them to 19th place in League Two, seven points clear of the bottom two and only one behind Barrow in 18th.

After an uneventful first hour, Jardim made a triple change and two of the substitutes combined as his side finally made the breakthrough in fortuitous fashion in the 70th minute.

Cameron Antwi curled a tempting ball into the box which Cameron felt compelled to intercept, but he could only send his header into his own net under pressure from Courtney Baker-Richardson, wrongfooting goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Barrow substitute Elliot Newby fired wide and fellow replacement Connor Mahoney was denied by Nick Townsend in stoppage time as County held on.

A big three points at Rodney Parade 💪#OneClubOneCounty pic.twitter.com/4yNmfhT96u — Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) February 1, 2025

