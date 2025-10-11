Own goal proves decisive as Newport climb off the bottom with win at Accrington

An own goal gave Newport a 1-0 win at Accrington which lifted them off the foot of Sky Bet League Two.

Bobby Kamwa’s strike deflected off Isaac Sinclair into the net to give the Exiles their first win since August 9 and end a run of nine games without success.

David Hughes’ visitors had the best chances as Stanley did not have a shot on target in the first half.

Kamwa’s low strike was pushed away by Stanley goalkeeper Ollie Wright in the seventh minute.

Unlucky

The Exiles were unlucky in the 40th minute when Michael Spellman’s header was turned on to the post by Wright and then cleared.

Newport were on top and made the decisive breakthrough in the 43rd minute when Kamwa’s shot from the right took a deflection off Sinclair in the six-yard box and bounced into the net.

The home side pressed for an equaliser after the break but their only real chance came in the 73rd minute when a Joe Bauress header was touched over by goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

Accrington, after three successive defeats, remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table – just a point clear of the bottom two.