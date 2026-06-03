Padel boom spreads to the Valleys as former warehouse becomes sports hub

Nation Cymru staff

The sporting craze that is sweeping the nation has arrived in the Valleys with a former industrial warehouse being transformed into a state-of-the-art padel club.

Unbound Padel club in Llantrisant bas been opened thanks to Rhondda Cynon Taf Council support for local businesses.

In its first two weeks of opening, 500 court bookings were made and over 1,500 people visited from across the region – including Welsh rugby legend Sam Warburton and his family!

The Council granted planning permission for the unit on Llantrisant Business Park to be converted by Unbound Padel and awarded a £15,000 Business Growth Grant, via the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund to support the development.

Unbound Padel opened in May 2026 and boasts four high-spec courts, including three panoramic double courts and one single court – the first of its kind in Wales. All courts are developed to a pro level.

The venue, which also has a welcoming café, changing rooms and accessible toilets, boasts one of the highest indoor ceilings of any padel club in the UK at 14 metres and low-glare halo lighting which is also a first to be seen in Wales. A pro shop is set to open in July.

Importantly, Unbound Padel has a strong community and cultural focus. It has created jobs for five local people.Backed by Wales business and sport, Unbound Padel’s cafe is supplied by local firm Hard Lines Coffee, which has also sponsored one of the courts. Merch Asylum help with the merchandise and Castell Howell also supply the café.

Padel is the fastest-growing sport on the planet. Played on a compact, glass-enclosed court where the walls are part of the game, it’s more social than tennis, quicker to pick up, and once you’ve played it, surprisingly hard to put down. The UK is in the middle of a padel boom, and Unbound is South Wales’s answer to it.

Cllr Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “Once again, Rhondda Cynon Taf has become home to a venue that is one of the best of its kind in Wales, with brand new, top of the range facilities for customers to enjoy.

“Already, people are travelling from all over to visit and enjoy these incredible facilities, which are testament to the commitment and vision of the team at Unbound Padel.

“The success of this development is testament to what can be achieved when we work together. An empty warehouse not only brought back into use but transformed into top-spec sporting facilities that are creating jobs, attracting visitors and helping to put RCT on the map.

“Our dedicated Regeneration Team is on hand to all those looking to start a business – or develop an existing one. Get in touch if you want to find out more about potential funding opportunities.”

Adrian Swinbourne, Founder of Unbound, said: “We’re based in the area and wanted to create a padel club the community would be proud of. Unbound is more than a padel club. It’s a welcoming place where anyone can show up and play, whether they’re new to the game or have been playing for years.

“Unbound is focused on establishing a community-led club for the longer term, to get more people involved and to continue to bring people together in one of the best facilities of its kind in Wales.”

Matthew Rutland, National Development Manager at Tennis Wales, affiliated with the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association), said: “We are excited for Unbound to bring padel to Llantrisant and surrounding communities. Their committed focus on creating and growing an inclusive, accessible and welcoming place to play will be a welcome addition to South Wales as the sport continues to grow.”

Find out more about the new club HERE