Parkinson lines up live updates as Wrexham’s play-off hopes hinge on final day

Nation.Cymru staff

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has revealed he will receive live updates from rival matches as his side’s push for the Championship play-offs goes down to the wire this weekend.

The Wrexham AFC head into the final day locked in a three-way battle with Hull City and Derby County for the final top-six spot.

Wrexham sit level on 70 points with Hull, holding a marginal advantage on goal difference by just one. Hull, however, have scored more goals and hold the head-to-head edge after beating the Red Dragons home and away this season.

Derby remain firmly in contention on 69 points, with a superior goal difference that could yet prove decisive.

All three sides play at home on Saturday, with Wrexham arguably facing the toughest test against promotion-chasing Middlesbrough. Hull host in-form Norwich, while Derby take on Sheffield United.

Parkinson said his staff would be closely monitoring developments elsewhere as the situation unfolds.

“We will be aware of the other results because they do impact on what we may need to do or change out on the pitch. I think that’s key,” he said.

“We’ll designate someone in particular on the bench to check on the results.

“As much as the crowd can give you an indication, I’ll always have someone alongside me who’s monitoring the situation and making sure we’ve got the information we need.”

While clubs have previously sent staff to rival fixtures for updates, Parkinson said he would not be taking that approach.

“I wouldn’t want to send a member of staff away from this game on the weekend because everybody wants to be part of it,” he added.

“It’s history for us to go into the last game with a chance for the first time to get into the top six in this division.”

Highest league finish

Wrexham have already surpassed their previous highest league finish of 15th in the old Second Division during the 1978-79 campaign, and remain in contention for a remarkable fourth consecutive promotion.

With the Premier League now within touching distance, Parkinson said the current pressure pales in comparison to the club’s push to escape the National League in 2023, following the takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“The most pressured period I had here was the National League, with the club being stuck in that division for so long,” he said.

“That was intense because everybody knew, for the club going forward, the next documentary series, the progression, the new stand and everything, we had to get out of that division.

“In the subsequent years, the owners have been brilliant with myself and the staff.

“They were happy to build slowly, so there’s never been any pressure from Rob and Ryan to say ‘you have to do this’.”