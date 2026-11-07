Parkinson praises Wrexham’s effort in Wolves draw

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Phil Parkinson praised Wrexham’s “10 out of 10” effort after his side followed victory over Middlesbrough on Wednesday with a battling draw against Wolves.

The Wrexham manager also credited co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney with lifting spirits around the club as they watched the 1-1 Championship draw at the Racecourse.

“To go toe to toe with Middlesbrough and Wolves and to take four points, we have to be pleased,” said Parkinson.

“It was always going to be tough to match the levels but we asked the lads for an almighty effort and we didn’t get far away from it.

“In the second half we looked like a tired team but we hung in there. In terms of honesty, that was 10 out of 10.

“And we had the best chance to win it when Kieffer’s shot trickled past the post.”

The four-point return has lifted the mood following Wrexham’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on October 30, with Parkinson welcoming the owners’ presence.

“It’s always very uplifting, I feel, for the people who work at the club, the staff and the players when Rob and Ryan come over,” he said.

“It is good to see their connection with the club, how much they care and their understanding of when people need a lift and bit of support.

“The crowd too is uplifted with the owners being in town. I communicate with them when they are in the States, but equally it is good to have a chat when they are over.”

Lewis O’Brien’s first goal of the season secured the point, cancelling out Adam Armstrong’s opener within two minutes and denying Wolves top spot.

Anthony Patterson made several important saves to keep Wrexham level, while Kieffer Moore narrowly missed an opportunity to win the game in the second half.

‘Angry’

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto felt his side should have taken all three points.

“I am angry and upset we didn’t win,” he said.

“We deserved to win. We were the better team. Everyone saw a team want to win from the first minute to the last minute.”

Patterson was called into action before the opening goal, denying Armstrong and Mateus Mane as the visitors began to threaten.

Armstrong eventually put Wolves ahead after 25 minutes, collecting Nasser Djiga’s pass to register his third goal in four games and fifth of the campaign.

Wrexham responded through Issa Kabore, whose cross from the right was met by O’Brien’s powerful header. The midfielder almost scored again in first-half stoppage time, but Jose Sa saved low down.

Wolves took control after the break, with Mane shooting into the side netting before Moore went close from Ollie Rathbone’s free-kick at the other end.

Patterson then pushed away a Fer Lopez header and stretched to turn aside substitute Tommy Doyle’s 30-yard effort.

Marshall Munetsi headed over late on as Wrexham held out, leaving Wolves unbeaten in six matches but still without a victory at the Racecourse.