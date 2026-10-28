Parry achieves unique Ospreys milestone and relishes St Helen’s future

Simon Thomas

Sam Parry has joined a very select group by scoring his 50th try for the Ospreys.

The Welsh international hooker brought up his half century when he touched down during last Saturday’s 31-14 bonus point victory over Dragons RFC at St Helen’s.

That saw him join wing legend Shane Williams (57), full-back Dan Evans (52), scrum-half Rhys Webb (51) and current winger Keelan Giles (51) in the exclusive 50-club.

As the first forward to reach the milestone, it’s some achievement by Parry who has been a real stalwart servant of the region, making 189 appearances since his debut in 2014.

It was all the more memorable as it coincided with the Ospreys’ first match back at the redeveloped St Helen’s after some 20 years away.

The Swansea seafront venue has been transformed over the past couple of months with work going on around the clock to get it ready for the Dragons game.

“It’s been brilliant,” said co-captain Parry.

“It’s really impressive the work that’s gone on behind the scenes to make it happen.

“It’s been literally non-stop down there. It’s been all hands to the pump.

“It’s quite inspiring to see the work that people have put in to make it happen so fast.

“It’s class and we want to say a big thank you to everyone involved. They have worked tirelessly to make it all possible.”

It was a wild, wet and windy night at St Helen’s on Saturday with Storm Boelo blowing in, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the home supporters as they watched the Ospreys score five tries against the Dragons.

“It was a special night and occasion,” said Parry.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who braved the conditions to show up and support us.

“It meant a lot to us hearing them cheering us on all night.

“With the way the pitch has been moved, everything is a lot closer and on top of you. The atmosphere is top class. I can’t wait for more.”

He won’t have to wait long with Cardiff Rugby the next visitors to St Helen’s on Saturday evening for another BKT URC derby.

Parry is very much part of the furniture at the Ospreys having been with them for 12 years now, but he actually hails from Scarlets territory, having been born and raised in Haverfordwest, in Pembrokeshire.

He played for his home town club from U7s to Youth and represented the Scarlets at age grade level.

Having started out as a back row forward, he switched to hooker as a teenager, with coach Euros Evans playing a key role in that transition.

“I probably wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for him,” says Parry.

“He coached me at Wales U16s and made a real effort to get me to Coleg Sir Gar and he also put the time and effort in with me converting to hooker. He brought me to Llandovery then while I was still in college.”

After catching the eye for the Drovers, Parry was selected for Wales U20s and then snapped up by the Dragons.

He made 54 appearances for the Gwent region over three seasons, before switching to the Ospreys.

On the international front, he was first called up to the Wales senior squad in 2013, but had to wait until 2020 to make his Test debut against France, going on to win seven caps in all.

Veteran

Now 34, he is into the veteran stage and making the most of every minute out on the pitch.

“I think you learn to appreciate things slightly differently as you get older,” he said.

“You do it that many times, you understand the pressures and what comes with it and you try to enjoy it as best you can.

“I love it. I love the job, I love the team I play for. It’s not really a job to be honest.

“I feel very privileged to be around this team moving into this new era at St Helen’s

“The new signings have been brilliant. They have added a lot of international experience.

“The competition that you train against day to day is probably higher across the board and, as they say, iron sharpens iron.

“The more tests you get during the week, you’re generally more prepared for the weekend.”

And this weekend brings the showdown with Cardiff which is sure to be another special night under the lights at St Helen’s.

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