Paul James replaces Duncan Jones as Wales scrum coach

Paul James has joined Wales as scrum coach following the freak injury suffered by Duncan Jones.

The 43-year-old former prop, who won 66 international caps during his playing career, has been coaching with the Ospreys since December 2018 and was scrum and set-piece coach for Wales Under-20s in 2021.

Jones, 47, is unavailable for the remainder of the 2026 Guinness Six Nations after damaging both knees in an accidental collision during a training session ahead of Wales’ 48-7 opening round defeat to England on Saturday.

Head coach Steve Tandy, who is preparing for defending champions France to visit Cardiff on Sunday, said in a statement: “It’s great to add Paul to the coaching team and my thanks to the Ospreys for enabling this opportunity at short notice.

“We’re all extremely disappointed for Duncan with his injury. He’s been a huge part of the environment and I want to thank him for all that he’s put into the campaign so far. He will be really missed around the group and we wish him all the best with his recovery.”

James said: “I’m excited for the opportunity to come in and coach with Wales. I’m looking forward to doing all I can to help the boys.”