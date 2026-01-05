Paul Mullin returns to Wrexham after loan spell

Wrexham have confirmed Paul Mullin’s return from a loan spell at Wigan, where he scored five goals in 26 games.

Before his June departure, Mullin scored 110 goals in helping Wrexham win three successive promotions to reach the Championship and the Red Dragons’ Hollywood owner Ryan Reynolds said he could not imagine the 31-year-old “in another kit”.

A statement from the Welsh club said: “Wrexham AFC can confirm Wigan Athletic have chosen to activate the break clause in Paul Mullin’s loan contract, and the striker will return from his spell with the Latics this month pending the completion of the relevant paperwork.

“The club will assess Mullin on his return and, having only represented one club in all competitions this season, explore all possible options for the striker’s future.”