Paul Mullin to take on Autism in Racing ambassador role

The world of football is joining racing’s efforts to raise awareness of neurodiversity, as Paul Mullin becomes the latest ambassador of Autism In Racing.

The Wrexham striker, who is currently on loan at League One Bradford City, was one of the stars of the DisneyPlus documentary Welcome To Wrexham and has bagged over 100 goals for the Welsh club during their climb to the Championship.

Mullin is the brother of Pontefract clerk of the course and chief executive Jonathan Mullin and having an autistic son himself, is passionate to join racing’s quest to shine a light on what remains a hidden disability.

Mullin said: “I’m really proud to take on the role as an ambassador for Autism in Racing. Autism is something that’s very close to me and my family, so it means a lot on a personal level.

“If I can use my platform to raise awareness, improve understanding, and support families going through similar experiences, then that’s something I’m committed to. I’m looking forward to being involved and helping wherever I can.”

Mullin joins leading jockey William Buick – whose son Thomas is autistic – in an ambassadorial role, with the Godolphin number one thrilled to have another sporting figure working alongside him in a public facing role for the organisation.

He said: “It is great to see Paul Mullin joining me as an Autism in Racing ambassador. We’re all working hard to raise awareness, and Paul will be a fantastic addition.”

Autism In Racing founder Bobby Beevers added: “It’s absolutely brilliant that Paul has accepted the role of ambassador and to work alongside William Buick.

“He of course has his own personal connection with autism and is a fantastic human being as well as being a brilliant footballer. We’re looking forward to working forward to him help drive awareness across both sports.”