Phil Parkinson admits Wrexham could make more signings after draw with Sheff Wed

Phil Blanche, PA

Phil Parkinson admitted Wrexham’s summer spending may not be over after the Red Dragons threw away a two-goal lead to draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Kieffer Moore’s first-half double put Wrexham within touching distance of a maiden Championship win, but the Owls dominated the second period and goals from Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri secured a deserved 2-2 stalemate.

Parkinson was frustrated with Wrexham’s second-half performance and suggested there could be more additions, despite the Sky Bet Championship newcomers having already spent £23million on 10 new players this summer.

“There’s bits and pieces going on,” boss Parkinson said after Wrexham had collected their first point in the second tier of English football for 43 years.

“We’ll take stock of this and review everything. We’ve got players on the treatment table we need to get back fit, that’s clear to see.

“The squad is decent as it stands, but we’ll just review this game and decide one or two players maybe going and one or two going in.

“We’ll have a look at that over the next 48 hours.”

Wrexham were composed and confident before the break and Moore opened his goal account for the Welsh club following his summer move from Sheffield United.

But it was the polar opposite in the second half as Wednesday, with 35-year-old captain Bannan rolling back the years with a masterful midfield display, dominated and could eventually count themselves unlucky not to take all three points.

Parkinson said: “We looked like a Championship team in the first half and a First Division team after the break.

“The game should have been out of sight, but give credit to Wednesday. They responded from 2-0 down and we never got to grip with the game in the second half.

“Our lads were out on their feet at the end because we were stretched, and a lot of that was because we didn’t retain possession enough.

“At this level, you’re going to get punished if you do that.

“We are showing we can compete, but we must sustain performances throughout the game now.”

Wednesday, like Wrexham, had lost their opening two league matches and problems off the pitch were again highlighted by the travelling support protesting against Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri.

However, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen said he was “very proud” of the performance after his players seemed to be on course for an embarrassing defeat at half-time.

Pedersen said: “The boys showed what they are standing for, they did a fantastic job.

“At 2-0 down they kept on going, the fight was there. They stayed together and the belief was there.

“The trust they had it shows our culture is strong and our players are ready to do everything for this club.”

