Phil Parkinson believes late Wrexham leveller was reward for team’s character

Press Association Sport Staff

Phil Parkinson saw his Wrexham’s late goal as a reward for the character his players showed in the 1-1 draw at Derby.

Ollie Rathbone pounced in the 88th minute to deny the Rams, who had led through a moment of quality from Sammie Szmodics’ superb strike in the ninth minute.

Both teams had chances in an open game with Szmodics going close to a second, while Derby striker Carlton Morris fired over in the second half before Wrexham’s Callum O’Hare blazed wastefully wide.

However, the Red Dragons kept pressing and the home defence was finally breached when Kieffer Moore headed down a deep cross and Rathbone reacted quickly to turn the ball in.

Parkinson reflected on the late show which earned his side a point at the ground where they tasted victory last season.

He said: “I thought we chipped away in the first half. We had some good spells and in the second half, Derby sat off the ball and were happy to soak up pressure and play on the counter.

“We were patient and we just couldn’t find the killer pass, but when we did we got the goal back with a brilliant cross from Danny (Imray), an outstanding striker’s header back across goal and Ollie Rathbone does what he’s done so many times for us.

“We’ve had some disruption this week with a few things that have conspired against us in the build-up, but I felt the lads showed good character today to keep chipping away and when you get injuries that’s what the squad is for.

“Players stepped up today and we’ll take the point, you always want three, but to be fair Derby were fighting tooth and nail. They finished in the top half last year, they’ve got a good team with some decent players and a point away from home is never to be devalued.”

The hosts are still without a home win this season but for head coach John Eustace, there were plenty of positives in the performance.

He said: “I thought we were excellent. I thought we deserved all three points and limited an excellent team to next to nothing really.

“We started the game really well, scored a fantastic goal and defensively we looked very very solid, but unfortunately we just couldn’t see it through.

“We had some really good chances in the second half to put the game to bed, but when you’re playing against Kieffer Moore you’ve got to defend for 95 minutes and one long ball came in at the end which we just couldn’t defend properly, which is a shame, but over the course of the game I thought we were excellent.

“The lads are obviously really disappointed and they’re down after conceding so late, but I’m sure when they go home and reflect on the match they will be very positive and very proud of the effort they put in against a top team at this level who I’m sure will finish in the top eight.

“To go about our business as we did today is very pleasing and I’m just really disappointed that we didn’t win the game.”

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