Phil Parkinson believes Wrexham showing they can challenge in League One

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson believes his side are already showing they can compete at the top end of League One after winning 2-0 at Peterborough.

Goals from Jack Marriott and Max Cleworth were decisive in the victory at the Weston Homes Stadium.

With the first international weekend upcoming, Wrexham are second with three wins from their opening four games, and Parkinson was happy with the performance.

He said “We have to show we’re serious contenders at this level and we’ve done really it in really good style.

“We knew what we had to do today against a very good Peterborough side, the shape of the team out of possession was outstanding.

“The first goal typified our quality and all in all it was good win for the team and the subs who came on.

“It was the shape of the team and the structure was really good, Peterborough found it difficult to play through us.

“We were reasonably comfortable and the lads are on a high because of that. This was another test for us today.”

The first EFL meeting between the two sides since February 2008 proved to be an ultimately comfortable one for the Dragons.

Wrexham went ahead after 27 minutes when a Marriott shot deflected off Oscar Wallin, past Jed Steer and into the net against his former club.

The visitors appeared to go up a gear after their opener, and Cleworth headed home a Thomas O’Connor corner five minutes before the interval to double their advantage.

Elliott Lee almost made it a third when his free-kick hit the bar, as Wrexham pressed home their dominance.

Darren Ferguson

Peterborough have failed to score in their opening two home league games this season, which left manager Darren Ferguson unhappy.

He said “Two home games and no goals, I felt we were in control of the game, had a lot of possession but didn’t do much with it.

“I don’t think their keeper had a shot to save, which is not a good stat.

“We kept going but we couldn’t find a way. We knew the first goal would be important, and they’ve just sat in and let us have the ball – but we couldn’t break them down.

“Our play was too slow and we just didn’t have the quality at the top end of the pitch.

“In these games that are going to be very tight, especially at home, to get the first goal means they have to come at us.”

