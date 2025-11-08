Phil Parkinson credits Wrexham for digging in to see off Charlton

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Phil Parkinson praised Wrexham’s players for ending a relentless period with a hard-fought win against Charlton before the international break.

Six months on from sealing a third straight promotion by beating Nathan Jones’ Addicks in key League One game, the sides met again at SToK Cae Ras in a Championship fixture.

Wrexham ran out 1-0 victors on Saturday afternoon as substitute Josh Windass’ 77th-minute spot-kick saw the Red Dragons build on last Friday’s win against table-topping Coventry and midweek draw at struggling Portsmouth.

“It was always going to be a tough game,” boss Parkinson said. “Charlton are a good side – they’re strong and they don’t give much away.

“But I felt we deserved to win on the balance of play, and enormous credit to our lads today.

“Pompey away on a Wednesday night and playing again today, but I thought the energy levels were good, so we’re so pleased with the win.”

Parkinson felt Wrexham’s substitutes helped turn the game in their favour and praised the performance of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who followed some important saves by denying Luke Berry a stoppage-time leveller in style.

“Arthur was called upon at the end and that’s a special moment for him, it really is,” he said of the former Arsenal shot-stopper. “He’s a goalkeeper right at the top of his game.”

Wrexham fans certainly enjoyed their afternoon, chanting “football in a circus” as they reminded opposing boss Jones of last season’s comments about Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s ambitious side.

The Charlton manager seemed to take that in his stride and said they just “have to stomach” a narrow defeat that came from Windass’ penalty after substitute Onel Hernandez handled.

“Look, it’s a moment of madness that has cost us at least a point,” Jones said.

“Lloyd (Jones), (James) Bree and Kayne Ramsay in the normal world wouldn’t have played today because of illness and injury. But they’ve gone through the through the barrier, really, for the club and for us. Not everyone does that, but they have.

“I thought it was a tight game. I thought we had a lot of good chances first half, should have been ahead and then it’s taken that bit of madness to break the deadlock.

“We still had a chance late on. Berry’s got a wonderful header and the keeper has made a wonderful safe but, look, I’m proud of the group for what they are giving me because I can’t ask for any more.”