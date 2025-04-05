Phil Parkinson delight as Wrexham boost promotion bid in front of Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was delighted to see his side boost both their promotion push and goal difference with a 3-0 victory over Burton in front of watching owner Ryan Reynolds.

Second-half goals from Steven Fletcher, Sam Smith and Jack Marriott earned Wrexham the spoils against a Burton side that had lost Charlie Webster to a red card after just 10 minutes.

Victory sees Wrexham move six points clear of third-placed Wycombe in the race for automatic promotion from League One after the Chairboys lost 1-0 at Reading on Saturday.

Wycombe still boast a game in hand but Wrexham’s fate is in their own hands as they look to win promotion for a third successive season under Hollywood owners Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“Like I said before the game, our job was to win today. Nothing that could happen would change our mindset going into the game,” said Parkinson.

“Goal difference is key, and it could come down to that, so we are pleased that we have got three goals.

“We would obviously like more, but we will take three and a clean sheet.

“Ryan (Reynolds) came in to see the lads before the game and that was great for us to see how much he is behind everybody.

“I am just pleased that he has managed to see a victory today.”

Fletcher was introduced in the first half following an injury to Jay Rodriguez and it was the veteran forward who finally managed to end Burton’s resistance when he slotted home a 71st-minute penalty.

That was Fletcher’s first goal in seven games and the 38-year-old came close to adding a second late on with a long-range effort.

Parkinson said: “I was pleased for Fletcher, he had a few near moments. Not missed chances, but the defence just nudged things off him.

“There have been three or four of those games that have happened recently, and we had a chat yesterday about the moment would come for him.

“He is such a great player, and there are not many players that you would want in that situation when there is a pressured moment to take that penalty.”

Burton’s defeat means they remain in the relegation zone and, although they played most of the match with a player less, boss Gary Bowyer felt they contributed to their own downfall.

He said: “I think if you look at how many saves Max Crocombe had to make when you are down to 10 men and how obviously how much we got dominated.

“The manner of all three goals is disappointing, really disappointing. It is most probably the worst three goals we have conceded since I have been here.

“I have not been able to see (the red card) as it was the other side for me, but it has changed the game.

“I thought Rumarn Burrell was terrific on his own, and I am delighted that big Jason Sraha got 90 minutes under his belt.

“The way they stepped up for a good hour and took responsibility was brilliant. But when the goals started going in if I am brutally honest, I was disappointed with one or two.

“The manner of all three goals has disappointed me today, and there have not been many times when I have had to say that since I came here.”

