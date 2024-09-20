Phil Parkinson downplays Wrexham’s promotion hopes despite strong start

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has played down his side’s chances of a memorable third straight promotion despite the club’s stunning start to life back in League One.

Wrexham’s blistering start

The Red Dragons are top of the table after their first six games with only one defeat, a 3-1 reverse in Monday night’s ‘Hollywood derby’ against favourites Birmingham City at St Andrews.

Parkinson knows just want it takes to be successful at the level having got Colchester promoted in 2006 followed by Bolton Wanderers 11 years later.

Managing expectations for promotion

It is the Welsh club’s first season in the third tier since getting relegated in 2005, and Parkinson stressed to SportsBoom.com: “With the size of the clubs in the division, I don’t think there’s expectation on us this season.

“There’s expectation on a lot of other clubs this year. The spotlight will be away from us, which is different.

“In the National League and League Two we were favourites to be promoted. It’s different this year and we’ve got to utilise that to our advantage.

“There are a lot of clubs who have previously been in the Premier League so the division’s probably as strong as it’s ever been.

“We’re enjoying being a part of that. It’s important we continue to prove we belong on this stage.

“I truly believe that we can remain competitive. We know there will be ups and downs along the way, but the thing about these lads that put on the Wrexham shirt there’s a real commitment level and that’s what we aim to keep producing each week.”

The importance of experience

The transition to League One football has been seamless for the club, and the ambition was clear during the summer as Parkinson added tried and tested experience at the level with the arrivals of Ollie Rathbone, who got promoted with Rotherham three seasons ago, and Charlton’s George Dobson.

Plymouth duo Callum Burton and Dan Scarr, part of the Argyle’s famous promotion in 2023, both also made the trip to the Racecourse Ground.

“Having managed at the level and having players who have played in this division before, and there were a lot of indications during pre-season, I was confident I would have the group ready to have a decent start,” added Parkinson.

“The start has probably surpassed even what I thought was possible to a degree.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this level to play at some great stadiums and the lads are really relishing that.”

Proving Wrexham belong at this level

“The lads who have been on the journey with us since the National League are like the supporters, we’re pinching ourselves at playing at Bolton in front of 25,000 and at St Andrews.

“It’s important we show we belong on this stage, so far we have done that, and our aim is whether we can continue showing people that we do.”

Wrexham have made a rapid rise up the leagues since Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney famously took over in 2020.

Parkinson reflected that breaking the “psychological barrier” by ending a painful 15-year stay in the National League was the biggest piece of the success jigsaw.

Breaking the National League barrier

He admitted: “Getting into League Two was the biggest challenge. There was a lot of baggage with the club being in the National League for 15 years.

“There were a lot of near misses, a lot of psychological scarring in and around the club.

“You could really feel the tension everywhere during that run-in as the season was drawing to a close.

“Getting into League Two was a breath of fresh air for us. We had an indifferent start for reasons that have been documented, but we got stronger as the season went on.

“Now we find ourselves in a competitive division and it’s exciting for us to see how far we can go.”

