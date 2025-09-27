Phil Parkinson feels Wrexham could have taken all three points from Derby draw

Phil Parkinson felt his Wrexham side could have taken all three points after they were denied a maiden home victory in the Championship in their 1-1 draw with Derby.

Lewis O’Brien’s second-half strike would have had the supporters thinking a first home win in the second tier this season was on the cards.

But Ben Brereton Diaz levelled soon afterwards to record his first goal for Derby.

Wrexham manager Parkinson said: “It was a strong performance, so I am disappointed that we did not win.

“We scored an outstanding goal too and, at that point, I thought we had Derby where we wanted them.

“We could have done better for their goal, but our quality of performance was really good.

“Derby are a direct team, but we stood strong against that.

“We are improving as a team and learning about the Championship from each game.

“I also thought our crowd was magnificent and they played a huge part – especially in the second half.”

Derby could have taken the lead within the first minute of kick-off.

A long kick from goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom was flicked on to Patrick Agyemang, but the striker steered his shot wide of the post.

There was little in the way of goalmouth action until 36 minutes when George Dobson was fouled outside the area.

Wrexham captain Josh Windass stepped up to take the resulting free-kick, but his effort went well over the crossbar.

The home side’s next chance came five minutes later after Issa Kabore sent it in for Kieffer Moore, but he could only head the ball into the hands of Widell Zetterstrom.

The first chance of the second half came after 54 minutes when Windass’ rocket was saved by Widell Zetterstrom.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo then made an outstanding double save to deny Johnston and Carlton Morris.

Derby went behind in the 59th minute.

On-loan Manchester City defender Kabore sent another ball in which O’Brien met and headed beyond Widell Zetterstrom.

The visitors levelled after 72 minutes thanks to Brereton Diaz.

Agyemang headed the ball through to him for the Chile international to knock it beyond defender Lewis Brunt and he thumped it past Okonkwo from 25 yards.

Derby head coach John Eustace said: “To get a point after going a goal down in difficult conditions in a difficult place to come was pleasing.

“First half I was really happy with our performance, apart from in the final third where we just let ourselves down a little bit – we got into some great areas.

“We just lacked that bit of quality, but I am sure that will come.

“We are disappointed with the manner we conceded, but we equalised with a fantastic goal and that is why we brought Ben to the club.

“He is top class and people forget he didn’t have a pre-season and is catching up on his fitness, but that will come.

“There are 46 games to play in the Championship and we aren’t always going to get the rub of the green, so it is important to pick up points where we can.”