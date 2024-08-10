Phil Parkinson hails Jack Marriott wonder goal as Wrexham start off with win

Phil Parkinson was overjoyed as Wrexham began life back in League One with three points after beating Wycombe 3-2 and hailed Jack Marriott’s wonder goal in the win.

Wrexham led through Max Cleworth’s early close-range finish before Marriott doubled the lead before the half-hour with a sublime goal, chesting down a clever Ollie Palmer flick-on before volleying into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Wycombe striker Richard Kone halved the deficit following half-time but Steven Fletcher restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage before Chairboys substitute Sam Vokes netted late on.

Parkinson reserved special praise for Marriott after the win, saying: “That goal today, I don’t think you’ll see many better goals in the EFL. That was really good link-up play between the two strikers and an outstanding finish.

“You could sense our supporters warm to him not just because of his goal, but his work for the team. He was tireless and I’m very pleased for Jack.

“First 35 minutes, I thought we were outstanding. Everything we set out to do against their shape, we did. We got in some terrific positions, got the goals and they had a little spell before the break.

“Second half we had chances to extend the lead, didn’t quite take them. The third goal was really important. They got a couple of goals in the game so it made it tight.

“But I don’t think we can be too picky. It’s a great effort from the lads and I’m so pleased to get the first three points on the board.”

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield saw positive signs despite the loss, but believes if the Chairboys continue to concede several goals each game, they have a tough campaign in store.

He said: “I thought we started slow. It really disappointed me in terms of the way they scored. We had 10 men as Jack (Grimmer) is off with an injury with the corner and it was disappointing.

“It seemed to stun us a little bit. It didn’t look and feel like the team that we’ve been watching for the last few weeks. After that, it took us too long to get going, but once we kicked into gear around 35 to 40 minutes, we dominated pretty much the rest of the game.

“First half we had one cleared off the line and hit the bar, we had multiple opportunities in the final third and our great play got us in there loads, but unfortunately we didn’t quite take enough of an opportunity.

“Second half we were in the ascendancy but gave away a sloppy goal. If we’re going to give away three goals like that every week we’re going to have a tough time, so we need to sharpen up on that and continue the way we’re playing, because I thought we played some good stuff.”

