Phil Parkinson hails ‘statement win’ as Wrexham end Coventry’s unbeaten record

Phil Parkinson revelled in a “statement performance and win” as Wrexham ended Coventry’s unbeaten record – the last one in the EFL.

Kieffer Moore bagged the perfect hat-trick – right foot, left foot, header – as Wrexham recovered from Ephron Mason-Clark’s fine first-half finish to storm back after the break.

Moore’s first hat-trick since August 2018 gave Wrexham a 3-1 lead before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto grabbed a late consolation for the Sky Blues.

“It’s definitely a statement performance and win for us,” said Wrexham boss Parkinson, whose side’s previous Championship wins following their third consecutive promotion had come at home to Oxford and away to Millwall and Norwich.

“Not a statement to anyone else, but for ourselves. I said after the Middlesbrough game (a 1-1 away draw) that it should give us even more belief because it’s been growing.

“We’ve had some terrific performances, but I’m very pleased because this was against an excellent side.

“If you look at Coventry’s stats, not just the wins, they’re at the top of everything. They’ve got players in a really good vein of form at the moment.”

Moore now has nine goals for his club this season and Wrexham’s win moved them up to 11th place ahead of the weekend’s Championship action.

Parkinson – whose side lost at home to League One Cardiff in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday – said: “I keep saying to everyone, we’re not here to stop the opposition.

“We’re here to play in a disciplined manner without the ball. But I’ve got great belief in these players and some of the football we played was at a very high level.

“In fairness to the crowd, they clapped the team off at half-time and you could sense that positivity coming out in the second half.

“The lads have responded in terrific fashion.”

Coventry had won their previous six games and were one short of a setting a new club record for consecutive league wins.

The Sky Blues remain three points clear of Middlesbrough, who have a game in hand at Watford on Saturday.

Boss Frank Lampard said: “We dropped our standards a bit and when that happens you can lose a game.

“You have to credit the opposition, they made it difficult for us, but even in the first half at 1-0 I I felt we were a bit off it.

“A game like this can run away from you, so it’s normal. The season’s not been normal so far, but unfortunately tonight it was.

“It’s just a reality of football, so we have to make sure that we that we suck it up a bit and then understand it if you drop a bit, then it’s going to happen.”