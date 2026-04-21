Phil Parkinson ‘in a good place’ as win lifts Wrexham into play-offs

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Manager Phil Parkinson said Wrexham “feel in a good place” after returning to the Sky Bet Championship play-off positions by winning at Oxford.

Josh Windass struck five minutes before the interval to give Wrexham a hard-fought 1-0 success and push Oxford to the brink of relegation.

Wrexham move above Hull – who drew 2-2 at Leicester – into sixth and are now level on 70 points with the Tigers and boasting a goal difference superior by two.

“The (Premier League) dream is still alive and we feel we’re in a good place,” said Parkinson, whose side complete their regular season away to champions Coventry on Sunday and at home to fifth-placed Middlesbrough on the final day.

“Nothing more we can do than win and we just concentrated on making right decisions from the bench and getting another three points.

“To get 70 points is a good statement in our first season in the Championship and now we want more. It was important we did our job, and we did that to a man.”

Top scorer Windass’ fifth goal in six games came during a cagey first half in which Wrexham had the better chances.

They had to soak up pressure in the second half, particularly in the final 20 minutes, as Oxford threw balls and bodies into the box.

Parkinson said: “We showed two sides to our game. First half we had really good control in the game, we were patient and took care of the ball.

“The moment came and we had chances second half, but we knew Oxford would throw caution to the wind. They’re fighting for their lives.

“Long throws, set-pieces, and we defended as a team. Everyone did their job.”

Oxford’s hopes of extending their two-season stay in the Championship appear forlorn.

The 22nd-placed Us – who finish their campaign at home to relegated Sheffield Wednesday and away to promotion-chasing Millwall – are five points adrift of Blackburn.

They will be relegated on Wednesday should Rovers win at Sheffield United and Charlton draw at home to Ipswich.

Oxford boss Matt Bloomfield said: “The boys gave everything they’ve got and we’re really frustrated we couldn’t give the crowd what they wanted.

“We’re all feeling it right now and it’s understandable because the fans care about their club so much.

“But we have to wear it and bounce back and come Saturday we have to be full of energy as a football club.

“I don’t enjoy where we are in the league. It’s not comfortable, but that’s the reality and we have to attack the game on Saturday.”