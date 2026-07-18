Phil Parkinson keen to add to Wrexham squad despite friendly win over Man Utd

Ian Parker, Press Association, Helsinki

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is still eyeing a number of areas where he feels he can improve his squad as the wait for a first summer signing goes on.

Many were expecting another busy summer of business after Wrexham narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off spot last season, having signed more than a dozen players following promotion from League One a year earlier.

But despite being linked with a number of deals, Wrexham are yet to make a single addition in this window.

Their current strength was on show in Saturday’s 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Manchester United in Helsinki and Parkinson said he will only move for those he feels can improve a squad that has already seen heavy investment.

“If there is a player who comes available – and obviously we are looking at situations – who enhances this group, then we look at it,” he said after watching Sam Smith’s goal earn the win over United.

“But our focus is pre-season. We made 14 changes last summer, brought in a lot of players who all came in at different stages, all moved their families.

“We want to concentrate on the group we’ve got and keep improving them and I think today’s a good indication that we’ve got some decent players.”

Asked if he still expects to make additions, Parkinson added: “We feel we’ve got areas in the squad where we’re light to take on the challenge of the Championship, which is obviously a relentless league.

“The most important thing in the Championship is the squad has got to be strong, it’s got to be well-equipped. There’s areas we feel we need to improve, we’ve identified those at the start of the summer and we’re working towards it.”

United fielded a strong starting XI in Helsinki including new signing Andrey Santos. But Wrexham looked the more dangerous side for long periods, winning through a tap-in from Smith who had hit his own crossbar trying to defend a corner moments earlier.

“I’m pleased with the work of the lads, the physical output, but also the tactical understanding of what was required to get a result,” Parkinson added.

“The detail of the shape without the ball has to be top quality against a team of Man United’s ability and talent and it was.”

Positives

United boss Michael Carrick did not speak to reporters in Helsinki but told MUTV: “It was about getting through today to be honest and looking for some positives, looking for some good things, knowing that it wasn’t going to be perfect and, you know, that’s only natural for the first one.

“Mason [Mount] did some really good things and connected really well and you could see some positives there. I think top end of the pitch, those sharp little movements and those little bright kind of moments progress through the weeks of training.

“But I thought there were good signs. Andrey [Santos] is getting into a rhythm, getting a feeling of it again. So it was good to see him out on the pitch.”

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