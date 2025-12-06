Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham display in draw with Preston

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was pleased with his side’s performance after having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Preston at Deepdale.

Teenage Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong bagged his first goal of the season for Preston with a composed, close-range finish in the 81st minute, cancelling out Kieffer Moore’s fourth-minute opener.

It was just reward for Paul Heckingbottom’s men, who battled hard to ensure they avoided back-to-back home defeats, while Parkinson’s side are now unbeaten in nine league matches.

Parkinson said: “It was a great advert for Championship football. Two really honest teams going for the win – committed but fair – and it was a great game of football in difficult conditions. Both teams deserve a lot of credit.

“The desire and the commitment of the team was very good when it had to be.

“Preston are a good side and they’ve come back into a lot of games but the way we defended set plays and last-ditch defending was brilliant but he also played some great football as well.

“We’ve had great chances, their keeper’s made a double save, I know Arthur’s [Okonkwo] made some great saves as well.

“Both teams were just going out to get the win. They went three up top and went really direct towards the end and they eventually got the goal.”

The opener from Moore took the Welshman into double figures for goals this season and Parkinson was quick to pay respect to his striker.

He said: “Ten goals from open play before Christmas is a great return and he’s a real handful but he’s got a lot to his game.

“All our supporters have seen that and his agility to stretch the pitch as well as his ability to get the goal.”

Heckingbottom felt the goal was always coming for North End despite the heroics of Okonkwo.

Asked if he felt it was going to be one of those days, he said: “Not at all because the lads kept responding.

“If we made little changes on the pitch or from the bench, I thought we always had an impact. So, I thought we would. I’m disappointed we didn’t win the game but I’m really pleased with the performance and really enjoyed watching us.

“We’ll do well to create that much in a championship game between now and the end of the season and that’s what we’re striving for all the time.

“If we play like that or if we have that type of dominance in terms of chances between now and the end of the season in every game, we’ll probably win 90 per cent of time but we know it’s difficult to do that all the time.”

Heckingbottom also heaped praise on Armstrong after his equaliser.

He added: “He took it nicely. He plays a different role for us than he did at Derby last year – with and without the ball. He finds himself higher up the pitch for us, being a lot more aggressive, and I think that really suits him.

“He’s a player who’s 18, who’s already had a big impact on Championship games, one because of his talent but also his personality on the pitch.”