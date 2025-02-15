Phil Parkinson praises Wrexham ‘professionalism’ in routine win over Northampton

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hailed his side’s “professionalism” after they coasted to a 2-0 victory at Northampton.

After an even start Wrexham took control thanks to two goals in four first-half minutes as January signing Sam Smith latched on to a long ball before slotting home and then Ollie Rathbone found the net via a post.

The visitors could have scored more, but their victory was never in doubt as they made it back-to-back league wins on the road to stay third in League One.

Parkinson said: “Northampton went 3-0 up against Huddersfield in their last home game and they started that game really quick and physical, so we prepared for that.

“We won headers, we won second balls and we built a platform to play some great football and get the lead and I’m really pleased with the professionalism of the group.

“It’s great for Sam Smith to get his goal, you always want that first one at a new club and his all-round play was excellent, and then Ollie has incredible energy, but he has quality as well and it was a good finish.

“We had other chances, their goalkeeper made a great save from Jay Rodriguez, so we could have scored more goals, but we also had to defend set-pieces and long throws.

“The concentration, the detail and the organisation had to be right, because if you suddenly concede it gives the crowd a huge lift and they are a team who have shown in recent weeks that they can get back into games.

“I’m really pleased with the whole performance and now we have to utilise these extra few hours to rest up and get ready for next week.”

Northampton managed just five shots in the game and none on target.

“I’m disappointed really,” said manager Kevin Nolan. “I thought we huffed and puffed a bit, but we never blew and there were a lot of under-par performances.

“I was pleased for Ben (Perry) and Dara (Costelloe) to get their debuts and I thought they did well. Max Dyche was excellent again, but there were too many under par today and that showed in the result.

“I’m disappointed with the manner of the goals we gave away, really disappointed, but it is what it is.

“Wrexham are a quality side and you see that with the subs they’re able to bring on – an ex-Premier League player for another ex-Premier League player. It’s great for them, but we’re disappointed.

“We have to look at the big picture. We’ve matched a lot of big teams over the last few weeks and to say we’re disappointed with what we’ve produced against Wrexham today hopefully shows how far we’ve come.”

MORE: Watch: Wrexham win at Northampton to maintain promotion hopes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

