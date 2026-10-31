Phil Parkinson questions Wrexham’s desire after defeat at Sheffield United

Mark Walker, Press Association

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admitted his players’ effort and desire were “not where they need to be” after their 1-0 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Sheffield United.

Blades striker Ben Brereton Diaz grabbed his first goal of the season in the 30th minute and that was enough to seal his side’s third win in five games and climb to within a point of the top eight.

Wrexham, without injured pair Josh Windass and Nathan Broadhead, lacked inspiration and although they improved after a poor first period, they slipped to a fourth league defeat in their last seven matches.

Parkinson said: “We were slow on the ball and our intensity levels weren’t where they needed to be. Second half, we did loads better.

“But whatever system you play, whatever personnel you play, the team has got to represent the town in the way it has done for the majority of the last five years.

“I think this season we’ve had some really good performances, but I just said to lads in the dressing room, I don’t feel we’ve got a consistent level of effort, and desire every week, and that’s what our fans are used to seeing.”

Wrexham missed out on a play-off place by two points on the final day of last season following three successive promotions from the National League.

“We had a very good season for our first season of the Championship and we’ve got to get that level with this group,” Parkinson added.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder felt his side were good value for all three points, their fifth league win of the season having won just one of their first five.

“We needed to put in a 95-minute performance together. We’re trying to find that consistency,” he said.

“A lot of clubs are still finding their way after 12 games and they’re all looking for that consistency. It was up to us to take the initiative and we certainly did. Everybody turned up.

“Hopefully we can kick on from tonight’s performance. I thought we were the better team and fully deserved the win.”

Chile forward Brereton Diaz is in his third loan spell at Bramall Lane and Wilder was delighted he notched his first goal since returning in the summer.

“As we all know straight away not everybody hits the ground running,” Wilder said. “Not any player, whatever division they are and sometimes to get themselves going, but that will do him no harm.

“I thought the performance from the two at the top of the pitch was really good, especially in the first half. They linked well, stretched well and I think the better team won the game of football.”

Wilder added that he hoped Patrick Bamford would be fit for next Tuesday’s league game at Preston after failing a late fitness test, while Joe Rothwell sustained a groin strain during the warm-up.