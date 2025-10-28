Phil Parkinson ready to accept criticism for Wrexham’s Carabao Cup exit

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham have to take criticism on the chin after blowing the chance to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Tuesday’s meek home defeat to Welsh rivals Cardiff.

Having enjoyed three successive promotions from non-League to the Championship, the ambitious Red Dragons had the chance to reach the last eight of the competition for the first time since 1978.

But a much-changed line-up fell to a deserved 2-1 loss to League One promotion hopefuls Cardiff as the south Wales side took the bragging rights in their first meeting in 21 years.

Former City striker Kieffer Moore came off the bench to cancel out Yousef Salech’s opener but Will Fish’s volley sealed progress on a night when boos from the home fans greeted the half-time and full-time whistles.

“We were off the pace first half,” frustrated boss Parkinson said. “That’s probably an understatement. We didn’t close down with enough aggression or intent, and made it too easy for them.

“Then second half I thought the changes got us back in the game, and I felt we could go on and win the game but we probably didn’t produce the right decisions at the right time in that top third of the pitch.

“We’re hugely disappointed. We knew it was an important night for us, the supporters.”

He added: “We’ve had lots of praise over the years and we’ll take the criticism, myself included, for going out the cup tonight.

“We made a lot of changes and I’m sure everybody will be analysing that, like myself, but I did it for the reasons I thought were the right ones with the schedule we’ve got coming up.”

Wrexham return to action at home to Championship leaders Coventry on Friday after a loss that was compounded by news that Lewis Brunt faces 12 weeks out after surgery.

Cardiff head back to south Wales buoyed by the way they outfought and outplayed the Championship hosts.

City boss Brian Barry-Murphy said: “It was a tough game for us but we played in the way that we wanted to play from minute one, and I suppose showed our character and our skill level throughout the course of the game.

“So very satisfying and immensely proud of the whole club.”

Cardiff are the lowest-ranked side in Wednesday’s quarter-final draw – a stage they last reached during their run to the 2011-12 final.

“It’s a new experience for me and I think it’s very exciting for the players,” Barry-Murphy said.

“I think you have a choice at the start of this competition how seriously you want to take it, and when you do take it as seriously as we have done you’re always hopeful of progressing as far as you can.

“The uncertain nature of who you’re going to face in the next round is what makes it so exciting.”

“I’d love to be back at our own stadium. You’ve seen the distance our supporters have had to travel in midweek to Burnley and here tonight. For them it would be great if we get back to our home stadium, which would be a great occasion for us all.”