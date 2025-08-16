Phil Parkinson says Wrexham need grit and a ‘couple more players’ after loss

Phil Blanche, PA

Phil Parkinson wants Wrexham to rediscover their “grittiness” after falling to a second straight Championship defeat in front of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney were at the SToK Cae Ras to see Wrexham lose 3-2 against West Brom – their first home game in the second tier of English football since May 1982.

Albion punished slack home defending as Isaac Price was twice left unmarked in front of goal and Jed Wallace beat Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward at his near post.

Boss Parkinson said: “I think between both boxes we were decent, we showed good control in our play with and without the ball.

“But the goals we conceded were too soft, it’s as simple as that. We’ve got to find a tenacity and defend our box better.

“We had a start like this in League Two, and we’ve got to get grittiness back in our game.

“It’s about an understanding, working on the training pitch and the videos, showing the lads what we need to do.”

After losing 2-1 at relegated Southampton on the opening day, there were plenty of positives again for the newly-promoted Red Dragons.

Lewis O’Brien equalised before half-time to claim his first Wrexham goal and Sam Smith scored with almost the last kick.

Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead, on as a first-half substitute for the injured Josh Windass following his reported £10million record transfer from Ipswich in midweek, also showed signs of developing a promising partnership.

“The lads we’ve brought in at the moment are really good and I’m pleased with the way they’ve settled in,” said Parkinson.

“We probably do need a couple more players, we’re looking at that.

“It’s ongoing, it’s obviously busy for all managers and clubs at the moment when you’re preparing for games and looking to improve the squad.”

West Brom have hit the ground running under new manager Ryan Mason, the former Tottenham and England midfielder.

Albion, knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after losing a penalty shoot-out to Derby, beat Blackburn in their league opener and this was a first away win since beating Hull last November – 16 games ago.

Mason said: “Early results are important because we are seven weeks in on this new journey we are going on together.

“When you win games it accelerates the belief, and that’s our challenge to get everyone on board and keep progressing.

“I don’t feel it from my side because I trust and believe in the people I’ve got working with me are going to deliver.

“It’s more the players. To win the first couple of league games is super-positive for us.”

