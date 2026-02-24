Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham overcame ‘illness in the camp’ to beat Portsmouth

24 Feb 2026 3 minute read
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet Championship match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson revealed his side had been hit by a sickness bug in the lead-up to their hard-fought 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

The Red Dragons continued their push for a fourth successive promotion as they held on for a victory at Stok Cae Ras that tightened their grip on the top six in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sam Smith, who opened the scoring with a fine header, was among the players to have been struggling and was unable to complete the game.

Parkinson said: “The energy levels weren’t quite where we needed to be. We’ve had a bit of illness in the camp over the last few days but we just dug deep as a team.

“When you’re not quite at your best, and you’re not functioning quite how we like, you have to show another side to your game and I felt we did that.

“Sam was really good in that first half. He was one of the lads who had a stomach bug and he was struggling at half-time.

“I said ‘Come on, Sam, another 15 minutes’. He’s been brilliant for us, ever since he’s been here.

“That’s a real old-fashioned striker’s header, a great finish.”

Max Cleworth doubled Wrexham’s lead from a corner before Pompey rallied in the second period.

Zak Swanson pulled a goal back with a deflected strike but, despite applying considerable pressure, the visitors could not find an equaliser.

Wrexham’s Max Cleworth celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at SToK Racecourse, Wrexham. Credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Parkinson added: “I thought we were excellent first half. We really bossed the game.

“Second half we didn’t quite get the control we wanted but sometimes football is about finding a way to win and we’ve done that really well.

“We dug deep and it’s a great win.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho felt his side were unfortunate not to get something from the game.

He said: “The old cliché – a game of two halves. I thought we completely dominated the second half but gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb.

“We were really disappointed with the first goal and the second goal was obviously a set-piece that stemmed from a foul, and the less we talk about that the better.

“I thought there some really poor officiating for the whole night.

“If it had been 1-0 at half-time the outcome would probably have been different.”

