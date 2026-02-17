Phil Parkinson: There was a lot to like in Wrexham draw at Bristol City

Phil Blanche, PA

Phil Parkinson felt Wrexham’s first-half performance in the 2-2 draw at Bristol City was as good as anything his side have produced this season.

The Dragons’ boss said: “It’s as good as we have played, we had complete control. We were patient and we got a goal with a brilliant finish from Ollie.

“We’re never going to dominate the second half like we did in the first, it doesn’t work like that in football.

“It does feel like (two points dropped) and of course, the dressing room is a bit quiet.

“But as a manager I’ve got to stay calm and collected because the lads have given us a lot to like.”

Gerhard Struber said he was not surprised by Max Bird’s sensational equaliser that salvaged Bristol City a Sky Bet Championship point against against Wrexham.

Bird smashed home a vicious volley in the final moments of normal time, his 20-yard effort flying past Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and in off the underside of the crossbar to secure the draw at Ashton Gate.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson insisted Bird would “never score a goal like that again” but City counterpart Struber said the midfielder – who has just returned from a five-month lay-off with a calf injury – has that shooting power in his armoury.

Struber said: “It’s not a coincidence that he scores a goal like that. Of course, you need a little bit of luck but he has the confidence in this moment.

“The message in this shot was a clear signal from him. I see it from training that he can score goals like that.

“It’s a good moment for Max and I’m really happy for him after five months out.

“We had special conversations in my office about his injury. I’m just happy he’s healthy and that he can help the team.”

City were twice behind through Ollie Rathbone’s first-half strike and an unfortunate own goal from substitute Joe Williams 14 minutes from time.

Sinclair Armstrong equalised two minutes after coming on at half-time before Bird, another City substitute, denied Wrexham a fifth straight away win.

The draw leaves Wrexham just outside the play-off positions in seventh, behind Derby on goal difference. City are a point below Wrexham in ninth.

“Our first half was really bad, too passive. It was not the football I want,” said Struber.

“We spoke at half-time about changing the behaviour. Think forward, play forward, and we bounced back.

“It speaks a lot about the boys that the reaction was good and we could change this result.”