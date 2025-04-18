Phil Parkinson urges Wrexham players to enjoy promotion battle

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson wants his players to enjoy the situation after they drew 1-1 at home to Bristol Rovers.

The point sees Wrexham drop out of the League One automatic promotion places with just three games remaining.

However, it does leave Bristol Rovers level on points with Burton, who sit just outside the relegation places.

Wrexham were shocked as the visitors took the lead after half an hour, with Taylor Moore heading in from a corner.

The hosts got back on level terms with under 15 minutes remaining when Matty James struck into the bottom corner.

“I thought the first 30 minutes we were okay,” said Parkinson. “We had decent control without producing the final pass or a cross of quality or any type of quality in the final third.

“We thought that would come because we were controlling the game.

“Obviously, all goals from set plays are soft, and that one was from our point of view. After that, up until half-time, I thought we went into our shells a bit.

“There was not enough players to grab hold of the game and be the man to inspire us back into it.

“Second half was better, and we got back in it, but still we didn’t feel like we produced anywhere near enough quality today to go and win the game.

“I just want the lads to enjoy the situation that we are in more than it looked like today, because we have done brilliantly to be where we are.

“We are still in a great position, and whether we succeed or fail this season, I want us to do it playing better over the course of 90 minutes than we did today.”

Bristol Rovers boss Inigo Calderon said: “We have had too many defeats in a row.

“We came to a really good stadium, and we leave here disappointed, as we have left with just one point.

“It was a great performance, and we are obviously disappointed as we were leading 1-0 and you want to get the three points.

“I said to the boys that they will remember this point because there have been some tough recent battles.

“I think we will approach the game on Monday in a better mood and confidence.

“As I say, I love the boys to bits, but you draw against Wrexham away after losing so many games in a row, there are a lot of positive things.

“When you play away, you need something from somewhere and I think we did.

“I am disappointed because of the way they scored, as it was maybe a handball, but we have to be the ones who help ourselves. But I am proud of the boys.”

