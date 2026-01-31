Phil Parkinson: Wrexham had to dig deep to secure win at Sheffield Wednesday

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said his side had to display some real quality after they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough.

Sam Smith’s fourth goal in six Championship games was enough to see the Red Dragons return to the play-off places after Derby’s dismantling of Bristol City on Friday night.

Parkinson said: “These games are never straightforward. I spoke to the lads yesterday about games over the last four years that we’ve had in similar circumstances where we’ve gone to teams who are at the bottom of the table and nearly all the games have had a similar feel to them.

“I’m very pleased because we had to display some real quality to get the win today and that moment of quality came with a great move down the right-hand side. It was a great cross from Issa (Kabore) and Sam did what he does in the six-yard box.

“In the first half, Wednesday dropped quickly into that low block and sometimes it can be difficult to break down, you have got to show patience which I felt we did.

“There were some really key moments for us, Matty (James) with his clearance off the line at one end in particular.

“We really had to earn the three points today. We had our chances but so did Sheffield Wednesday who are playing with real pride and we came here with total respect for them. We had to stay really focused at the back to see the game out.

“We’re pleased for Sam, he was given a chance round the Christmas period and he’s taken it, he’s a real predator in the box for us.

“They have kept themselves in games all season and we knew it would be difficult today but we found a way through in the end.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen once again praised his players on the back of the defeat.

Pedersen said: “It’s been a difficult week for us with Barry (Bannan) leaving and the talk around transfers, not knowing if players will leave or they won’t.

“Despite that, the players brought energy to the pitch today against a very strong Wrexham team with lots of talented individuals who are fighting for the play-offs.

“In the first half, they had the ball more than us but we were compact defensively and I don’t think our keeper had a difficult save to make. We had a big chance from the high press with Jerry (Yates).

“In the second half, it was very equal again. We had the big one on one chance with Bailey (Cadamarteri) and then they clear it off the line from the corner so we had chances to get back in the game.

“In general, I think it was a strong team performance. We showed more versatility and made more attacking runs in behind which is good to see.

“Defensively, I think we competed very well with them and to create two chances through our high press is very positive and I’m sure in the next games the goal will come for us.

“When we lose I’m not always standing here saying we had chances to win the game but today I am. It feels disappointing because we did have chances to get something.”