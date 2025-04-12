Phil Parkinson: Wrexham should have had a very, very clear penalty at Wigan

Phil Parkinson felt his promotion-chasing Wrexham side were denied a “very, very clear penalty” which would have given them a somewhat undeserved three points at Wigan.

Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle registered a 16th clean sheet of the campaign and Latics might have pinched a first win under new head coach Ryan Lowe but Maleace Asamoah was unable to make the most of two decent chances.

But Parkinson’s post-match thoughts were dominated by an incident at the beginning of the second half, when Ryan Longman’s cross appeared to hit the hand of Wigan defender Luke Robinson, only for the referee to wave play on.

“I thought we started reasonably well, we were in control of the game, but we had too many sloppy moments in that first half,” said Parkinson.

“We either gave the ball away cheaply, or tried to play it forward when it wasn’t on to play it forward. We gave Wigan a bit of lift in that period and we never really regained control in that first half.

“I thought in the second half we started really well, we pinned them in for 15 minutes, but they always carry a threat on the break.

“I think Wigan have probably underachieved with the players they’ve got, because they’ve got good players here.

“But we’ve also had a moment where the referee will look at the penalty decision, and I’m sure he’ll realise it was pretty harsh not to give that.

“The lad has got his arm in an unnatural position and in real time I thought it was a penalty. It looks to me like a very, very clear penalty and I’m surprised the referee hasn’t given it, but that’s the way it goes.

“All in all, we’ll take the point, but we’d love to be sitting here with all three.”

For Lowe, it was a third draw in a week after good points at Leyton Orient and Exeter, as Latics inch their way to safety.

“It was a good point, although I’m disappointed we weren’t able to take all three,” he said. “We had some good opportunities to do that, some good chances, but it’s the same old story.

“And if you can’t win a game then don’t lose it, and I thought we were very solid and resolute in possession.

“We nullified their threats but we huffed and puffed at the top end of the pitch and couldn’t find that little bit of quality.

“It certainly wasn’t for the lack of trying and overall we’re pleased with the point.

“Wrexham didn’t have a shot on our goal and that epitomised the effort of the group, they’ve been brilliant to work with.

“We just have to get the top end of the pitch right, we’ve shown them videos of what it looks like. But I’m always pleased when we keep clean sheets and limit good teams to little or no opportunities.

“It’s been a long week…we’ve been to Leyton Orient and Exeter away, but that’s three good points for us. If we can keep ticking off points, chalking the games off, we’re going in the right direction.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

