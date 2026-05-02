Phil Parkinson: Wrexham will be better next term after missing out on play-offs

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Manager Phil Parkinson promised Wrexham would return stronger next season after a final-day 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough saw them tumble out of the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

Hull took advantage by beating Norwich 2-1 to claim the last play-off spot and will now meet Millwall, while Middlesbrough’s fifth-place finish means they will take on Southampton in the other semi-final.

Wrexham made 13 summer signings with a £30 million-plus outlay in trying to bridge the gap between the lower leagues and the Championship after three successive promotions under Hollywood owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds.

Parkinson said: “This squad as it stands with a pre-season together will be even stronger next year.

“Of course we’ll always look to add to that to try and give ourselves an even better chance.

“It became a bit fragmented in pre-season and in the later stages of the transfer window just because of the people coming in and people going out.

“So we’ll be stronger as a unit for that and, of course, we know where we’d like to strengthen and what we need to improve on.

“We’ll do that and we’ll make this squad as strong as we possibly can to mount a challenge next year. We’ll have a break now and we’ll go again.”

Middlesbrough were still in the hunt for an automatic promotion spot at kick-off and Tommy Conway squeezed them ahead after four minutes.

Wrexham recovered to lead 2-1 through a stunning free-kick from Josh Windass and Sam Smith’s bullet header after 41 minutes.

But the advantage lasted barely two minutes as David Strelec struck, and neither side could find a winner during an open second period.

Parkinson said: “We’ve taken the fight to the wire and it just wasn’t to be on the day.

“I don’t think there’s much more we could have asked from the lads against such a good side.

“To respond the way we did after going a goal down was a great effort.

“We didn’t want the season to end because we’ve enjoyed it so much. It has, but to finish seventh is a real achievement at this level.”

Boro’s slim hopes of automatic promotion were snuffed out by Ipswich and Millwall running out comfortable winners.

Boss Kim Hellberg said: “We knew there was very little chance of getting in the automatics, but when you know that’s not possible you are not too down.

“We are going into the play-offs and this is a great chance for us.

“Four teams, 25 per cent chance – a brilliant chance – but Southampton are a very good football team.

“We’re disappointed we couldn’t win the game, but lots of good things came from it.”