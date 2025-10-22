Phil Parkinson: Wrexham’s DNA stamped right through Championship win over Oxford

Phil Parkinson believed 10-man Wrexham’s DNA was stamped right through his team’s 1-0 win over Oxford as they recorded their first home SkyBet Championship victory of the season.

Nathan Broadhead’s 14th-minute goal separated the two teams, much to the delight of the Wrexham boss.

But Callum Doyle’s 67th-minute dismissal put the final outcome in doubt before the disadvantaged Welsh side held out to claim their long overdue success.

“The lads did exactly what we asked them to do in terms of imposing our shape onto the opposition,” said Parkinson.

“Everyone did the role for the team in and out of possession. There was a good physicality about the team.

“All the horrible things you need to do on a pitch we did well. Off the back of that, we played some terrific football in the first 30 minutes.

“I wanted us to put in a performance that showed what we are all about.

“There has been a lot of anxiety with new players coming in and not getting that win.”

He added: “Putting the result to one side, we wanted to put in a performance which reflects what we are all about as a group and what the club is all about.

“After the sending off, we had to show that grit and determination, which I love to see.

“That’s what this team has been all about for the last three years and what we represent.

“I wish we didn’t have to go down to 10 men but when you do, you have to respond and we did.”

On the sending-off, Parkinson thought referee Elliot Bell was too hasty to produce red.

He added: “Callum did go in aggressively but it was low. The ref could have taken a deep breath and given a yellow.

Oxford boss Gary Rowett believes his side, who sit two places above the relegation zone, will be fighting for their survival.

He said: “It is incredibly frustrating (result).

“I got angry in there (dressing room). I am fed up seeing us perform really well one game and look a completely different team in the first 30 minutes of the next.

“We can do a lot of talking but ultimately that’s the hallmark of an average Championship side. We don’t want to be an average Championship side.

“We know if we are average then the reality is, we will be fighting to stay in this league.

“We have got to put in more consistency. As a manager, it is difficult to predict why we can be so good in one game and so poor in the first 30 minutes of the next.

“I don’t know what it is because we have a good mentality as a group.

“They should have come in more than one goal to the good – and I couldn’t have complained.”