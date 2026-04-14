Phil Parkinson’s speech as he receives freedom of Wrexham

Wrexham Manager Phil Parkinson has officially received the Freedom of the Wrexham County Borough, at a ceremony at Wrexham Guildhall today.

The decision to grant Parkinson the honour was taken at Full Council last autumn, following the Club’s historic back-to-back-to-back promotions, which have seen Wrexham AFC transform from a Non League team, to become a side competing at the top end of the Championship this season.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Mark Pritchard, paid tribute to Parkinson, saying: “Phil Parkinson has done an incredible job in taking the team from National League to Championship football in just three seasons, and I’m delighted that we’re able to recognise this achievement by awarding Freedom of the Borough.

“What the Club has achieved is phenomenal – not just in terms of success on the pitch, but also in terms of the knock-on effect for the City as a whole. It’s given Wrexham renewed confidence, and the Club is going from strength to strength.”

Madame Mayor of Wrexham, Councillor Tina Mannering, praised Wrexham AFC’s impact on the local community, saying: “Football has always been tremendously important to Wrexham, but these days it also contributes hugely to the local economy and community spirit.

“The Club’s success should be acknowledged in playing a huge part in a renewed sense of community pride. There is a real buzz around the City on a match day and I am positive that there will be no shortage of exciting times ahead.”

On receiving the Freedom of the Wrexham County Borough, Parkinson paid tribute to the people of Wrexham, saying: “It’s not often in my long football career that I have been embraced so warmly and affectionately by a City with such open arms, warmth and honesty.

“This City has something truly unique, that my family and I have lived these past five years, that makes it special.

“Today is the proof that Wrexham as a City value the human and personal values that have gone a long way to building up the Club and the community as one.

“The success the Club has had these past years, with our three consecutive promotions, is driven by the supporters and the City.”

Phil Parkinson’s acceptance speech in full

Firstly, a big thank you to all for this great honour being conferred the honorary freedom of the county borough of Wrexham. I’ve been in football a long time, and obviously moved around quite a bit, as you can imagine, but the warmth and honesty with which my family have been welcomed here has been quite unique.

Today is the proof that you as a city, value the human personal values which have gone a long way to building up the club and the community. The success of the club over the last three seasons, with three consecutive promotions, has been driven by a strong team togetherness and culture, which the supporters and the city have played a huge part.

Every time the team crosses the white line, it’s important there is an understanding we are representing an area, an area with great pride, passion, most of all, humbleness. And our aim is always for that to be reflected in our performances.

The success of the documentary series Welcome to Wrexham simply shone a light on the special people here that make up the local community. I’ve lost count the amount of time visitors from overseas have spoken to me about the special welcome they have received here in Wrexham. I’m very proud and honuored to have played a part in the continued rise of the club on the pitch, together with all the coaching and backroom staff and players over the last five years.

Obviously, I wouldn’t be here without our two great owners, Rob and Ryan, together with Humphrey, Sean and Michael and all the staff supporting us as we develop the club.

Moving forward, the new Kop that you’ve seen is rising from the ground and is coming soon, plus the investment in the women’s team and our academy, proof that the club has continued to develop. An exciting aspect is there’s so much more growth which lies ahead.

Finally, I’d like to take the opportunity say good luck to the Wrexham, UK city of culture bid for 2029 another piece in the jigsaw with the growth of this city that I’ve been fortunate to call home first five years. Thank you all again, and look forward to seeing as many of you as possible down at the race course as we finish our first season in the championship, or one of our many community events supported by the Wrexham Foundation. Thank you very much.