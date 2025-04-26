Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Phoenix Patterson and Zech Medley on target as Fleetwood defeat Newport

26 Apr 2025 2 minute read
Newport County match report

Phoenix Patterson and Zech Medley hit second-half goals as Fleetwood earned a 2-0 League Two victory at home to Newport.

Winger Patterson sent a superb free-kick into the top corner early in the second half and centre-back Medley scored a fine training-ground goal to give midtable Fleetwood their first home win since early February.

The first half – which was significantly delayed due to a medical emergency in the crowd after 37 minutes – was virtually devoid of goalmouth action, with precious little created by either side.

Fleetwood’s best chance of the half was a well-worked move that culminated in Ryan Broom letting fly, but Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend was equal to it. Townsend was also called into action to parry a fierce effort from Matty Virtue.

The visitors offered even less in the first period, with Kyle Hudlin’s half-chance closed down by Town captain James Bolton’s well-timed block.

Seven minutes into the second half, the Cod Army were awarded a free-kick and Patterson stepped up. His curling effort was inch-perfect, giving Townsend no chance as it flew beyond his reach and into the top corner.

Medley sealed victory with 15 minutes remaining when Mackenzie Hunt rolled a corner into his path and he hit a smart first-time finish inside Townsend’s far post.

