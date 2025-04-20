Plans submitted to redevelop home of one of Wales’ oldest football clubs

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

Formal plans to redevelop the grounds of one of the oldest football clubs in Wales – which includes a new 310-seater stand – have been submitted to the council.

Aberystwyth Town Football Club has submitted an application for the redevelopment of its grounds at Park Avenue Stadium, Aberystwyth.

A supporting statement from agent JMS Planning and Development says the proposal seeks “full planning permission for the demolition of the existing main stand and the creation of a new clubhouse, turnstile, changing rooms, business unit and improvements to the existing seated and standing terraces which will include new roof canopies and all associated works”.

The formal application follows an earlier public consultation.

1884

It adds: “Aberystwyth Town Football Club is proudly one of the oldest football clubs in Wales, whereby the club was founded some 140 years ago in 1884. The club is one of the founding members of what is now known as the ‘Cymru Premier’, of which it is only one of two teams to have never been relegated since its inception in 1992.

“The men’s senior team is loyally supported by local community and has seen an increase in attendance over the past couple of years, reaching nearly 6,000 spectators over the year for the men’s team alone. A number of Cymru Premier matches are broadcast live from the ground each season on S4C and streamed online to a worldwide audience. The Football Association of Wales recently confirmed a new structure and strategy to the league with the aim of boosting its commercial profile, competitiveness, and fan interest both nationally and internationally.

“As a Premier European Division, clubs are provided the opportunity to qualify for UEFA competitions and compete across the Continent, whereby it is imperative that facilities and infrastructure across the country are developed to meet UEFA Licensing requirements. Should Aberystwyth Town qualify – or host other clubs’ European matches as has occurred in recent years – the redevelopment of the facilities at Park Avenue will enable Ceredigion to continue to host continental sporting events.”

All-weather pitch

It says Aberystwyth Town Football Club “is often called ‘home’ by a number of other teams in the region which rely on the club’s facilities and all-weather pitch for the provision of training sessions and matches”.

The scheme itself is the first phase of development, the second relating to residential development.

Of phase 1, it says: “The proposal seeks the construction of a new clubhouse and community facility, a 310-seater stand, replacement turnstile, ticketing office, roofs over existing seated and standing terraces, new primary and secondary changing room facilities, dedicated business/employment unit, with improvements to accessibility throughout the site, including the re-construction of a dedicated disabled viewing platform.”

It adds: “The scheme proposes vast improvements to the accessibility of the site by providing step-free access throughout the whole site, thus promoting an inclusive environment. Similarly, the scheme introduces improvements to a dedicated viewing platform for less-able bodied.”

It goes on to say: “The existing main stand and changing rooms are in a state of deterioration and require significant investment if required to serve the club for years in the future. Hence, modern and fit-for-purpose facilities are proposed to revitalise the site which will enhance the provision of the community facility, encourage the uptake of sports, and in-turn promote the health and well-being of a wide range of social groups in the local and regional area.

“The development also promotes equality and inclusivity for both male and female players and officials, who will benefit from segregated and modern changing facilities, in accordance with the requirements of the Football Association of Wales.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

