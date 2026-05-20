Play-offs should restart with Wrexham replacing Southampton – Josh Windass

Wrexham forward Josh Windass has called for the Championship play-offs to be started again, with his team involved, following Southampton’s expulsion.

The Saints were kicked out of the post-season competition by an independent commission after admitting to a trio of spying offences, including against play-off semi-final opponents Middlesbrough earlier this month.

Southampton have confirmed to the Press Association they will appeal against the sanctions imposed, with a league arbitration panel being convened today to hear the appeal.

The panel could uphold the original decision or reinstate the Saints, who also had four points docked for next season by the initial panel.

Windass, whose Wrexham side finished one place outside the play-offs, says the four-team competition should be completely reset, with Wrexham taking Southampton’s place.

“This Southampton story is one of the maddest I’ve seen,” Windass wrote on his Instagram Story.

“But why isn’t the play-offs starting again with the 4 other teams? Boro v Hull would have been the semi!! Confused.”

Taking Southampton out of the equation, Wrexham would have faced third-placed Millwall in the semis.

The independent commission has reinstated Boro, who will now face Hull in Saturday’s play-off final, pending the outcome of Southampton’s appeal.

Middlesbrough’s players were returning to the club’s Rockliffe Park training base on Wednesday in anticipation of being involved in the Wembley showpiece, although the EFL’s statement on Tuesday pointed out the scheduling was still subject to change because of the appeal.

If the original decision is upheld, it means Saints will be denied a shot at Premier League promotion, which is estimated to be worth a minimum of £200million.

The EFL said the club had also admitted to charges of observing training sessions at Oxford last December and Ipswich in April, in addition to the Boro one.

All those incidents occurred after the appointment of Tonda Eckert as Southampton’s head coach in early December.

Middlesbrough are expected to announce ticketing details to their supporters today.

The Teesside club had called for Southampton to be thrown out of the play-offs last week, ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, and issued a statement on Tuesday night saying the panel’s verdict “sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct”.

Southampton have not commented since Tuesday’s commission judgement.

The EFL announced on Wednesday morning that if the play-off final is contested between Boro and Hull, the kick-off time would be brought forward to 3.30pm.

If the outcome of Southampton’s appeal means they are playing Hull, the match will kick off at the original scheduled time of 4.30pm, the EFL said.