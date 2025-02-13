‘Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol’ – Saudi World Cup to be a dry event

No alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, Saudi ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud has said.

Fans attending the tournament will be unable to find alcoholic drinks in hotels, restaurants or at the stadiums.

Saudi Arabia is a dry country and, unlike in Qatar where alcohol was available in certain places during the 2022 World Cup, there will be no exception for this tournament.

“At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol,” Al Saud told LBC.

“Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100 per cent necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol. Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country.”

Controversy

Saudi Arabia was controversially confirmed as World Cup hosts in December despite concerns over human rights.

Asked whether gay football fans would be safe to travel to the country, Al Saud added: “We will welcome everyone in Saudi.

“It is not a Saudi event, it is a world event. And to a large extent, we will welcome everyone who wants to come.”

