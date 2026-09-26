Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Wales narrowly lose out to USA in WXV thriller

26 Sep 2026 1 minute read
Wales Women v USA Women – Vodafone Wales WXV Series. Credit: Gareth Everett, Huw Evans Picture Agency

A hat-trick by Freda Tafuna consigned Wales to a narrow 26-24 defeat to USA in a thrilling WXV clash in Cardiff.

The crowd at Arms Park were treated to a close-fought encounter with Wales ahead by three points at half-time.

Kiera Bevan, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu and Alex Callender crashed over for Wales to give them a 24-21 advantage.

However, a dominant second-half display by USA ensured the hosts remained pointless and Erica Coulibaly’s score along with a treble for Tafunu secured the points for the visitors.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Get more trusted Welsh news

Choose Nation.Cymru as a preferred source in Google News to see more of our journalism.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.