Wales narrowly lose out to USA in WXV thriller

A hat-trick by Freda Tafuna consigned Wales to a narrow 26-24 defeat to USA in a thrilling WXV clash in Cardiff.

The crowd at Arms Park were treated to a close-fought encounter with Wales ahead by three points at half-time.

Kiera Bevan, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu and Alex Callender crashed over for Wales to give them a 24-21 advantage.

However, a dominant second-half display by USA ensured the hosts remained pointless and Erica Coulibaly’s score along with a treble for Tafunu secured the points for the visitors.

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