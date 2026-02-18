Plymouth pair called up for World Cup Ties

Uncapped Plymouth pair Olivia Francis and Phoebie Poole have been named in the Wales squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Goalkeeper Poppy Soper and forward Lois Joel return after injury but Laura Hughes, who won her first cap against Switzerland in December, misses out with a knock.

Wales start their 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign away to the Czech Republic on May 3 before hosting Montenegro at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli four days later.

Jess Fishlock, Wales’ most capped player and record goalscorer, will join Rhian Wilkinson’s coaching staff for part of the March camp as a technical assistant before leaving to fulfill club commitments with Seattle Reign.

Squad: O Clark (Leicester), S Middleton-Patel (Man Utd), P Soper (Rugby), L Woodham (Liverpool), R Roberts (Sunderland), G Evans (Liverpool), H Ladd (C Palace), C Estcourt (Portsmouth), O Francis (Plymouth), S Ingle (Bristol City), A James (Seattle Reign), E Morgan (Bristol City), F Morgan (Bristol City), M Ross (Charlton), E Powell (Bristol City), R Rowe (Nottingham Forest), T Teisar (Plymouth, on loan from Bristol City), C Holland (Liverpool), M Griffiths (Sunderland, on loan from Man Utd), E Hughes (C Palace), L Joel (Newcastle), C Jones (IFK Norrkoping), H Cain (Leicester), M McAteer (Charlton), P Poole (Plymouth), G Zimmerman (Eclipse Select).