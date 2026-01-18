Police make arrest after ‘elbow attack’ on player at football match

North Wales Police have arrested a 35-year-old man after an alleged attack at a football match in Porthmadog on Saturday.

The Football Association of Wales said they were also investigating the incident.

The alleged attack took place in a match in the North West Wales League between Porthmadog and Trearddur Bay, which Porthmadog won 3-2.

A video on social media appears to show a Trearddur Bay player using his elbow to hit a Porthmadog player in the face during the game.

Porthmadog player Danny Brookwell suffered a concussion as a result of the alleged attack which took place as Porthmadog took a spot kick.

In a statement on Sunday evening, North Wales Police said they were “aware of a video circulating online relating to an incident which took place at a football match between Trearddur Bay Football Club and Porthmadog Football Club on Saturday.”

The force added that “officers have been making inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“As part of this investigation, a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He remains in police custody at the moment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we would ask members of the public not to speculate while the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101 quoting Ref: 26000046180

The Football Association said they are “aware of the alleged incident and will investigate the matter”.

Ban

In a statement on Sunday afternoon Trearddur Bay CPD said they had banned one of their players who they named.

The club said: “Trearddur Bay Football Club wish to confirm that they have suspended Tom Taylor with immediate effect following an incident between Trearddur Bay Football Club and Porthmadog yesterday.

“The club will make no further comments at this time except that the club in no way condones the use of illegal behavior by its staff or players.”

Porthmadog CPD also issued a statement. They said: “Following the incident at Y Traeth on Saturday afternoon, which has been well documented on various social media, the club would like to emphasise that its main concern is the welfare and safety of our player Danny Brookwell.

“Danny suffered a concussion and after treatment he had to leave the field of play. Our understanding is that he is recovering at home.

“The club would like to express its disappointment that this incident happened at all.

“The club’s intention is to let the appropriate authorities deal with the matter and trust that the right steps will be taken and that we don’t see such a horrible scene again.”