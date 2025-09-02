Politicians back petition to protect Scarlets’ future

Politicians who represent Carmarthenshire and Llanelli have urged locals to back a petition to protect the Scarlets’ future as the Welsh Rugby Union considers a major shake up of the four Welsh regional sides

Plaid Cymru MS Cefin Campbell and the party’s MP for Caerfyrddin Ann Davies have added their support to the campaign to save the Scarlets during the first week of the Union’s consultation period on the restructuring of Wales’ professional rugby regions.

Favoured option

Last month the union confirmed its favoured option is to cut the number of clubs from four to two.

The petition, “Urge the Welsh Rugby Union to support the Scarlets’ survival in West Wales”, has now collected over 4,500 signatures.

Mr. Campbell and Mrs. Davies, said:”Dissolving the Scarlets would be disastrous news not only for Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, and the wider region, but also on a national level – a team that has an unrivalled rugby pedigree and a brand admired by rugby followers across the world. A club that has produced legendary players – from Phil Bennett, Delme Thomas and Ray Gravell, to Stephen Jones and Ken Owens, to name but a few.

“And away from the pitch, the team contributes so much to the local economy, identity and culture. If this was lost it would leave a massive gap to fill and would lead to disillusionment by ordinary fans of the sport.

“As local elected members, I will stand with the area every step of the way in order to encourage the Welsh Rugby Union to listen to our concerns and disregard any plans they may have to dissolve the Scarlets as a rugby team.

“We will be contributing to the formal consultation process as I hope thousands of others will as well, in order to send a clear message to the WRU that dissolution the Scarlets is not the solution to the mismanagement of professional rugby in Wales over many years.”

‘Travesty’

At the weekend, local councillors warned that the loss of the Scarlets, their stadium, and over 400 full and part-time jobs would be a ‘travesty’.

All Llanelli town council members are being urged to back a cross-party motion this week which formally supports the Scarlets, recognising their importance to the community’s social fabric and economic vitality.

It says the region’s multi-million-pound contribution to the local economy and ‘deep cultural significance’, as well as its world class 15,000 capacity stadium must mean the Scarlets survive the Welsh Rugby Union’s controversial restructuring blueprint.