Politicians voice ‘fundamental opposition’ to WRU plans threatening Scarlets

Three Plaid Cymru politicians representing Carmarthenshire have voiced strong opposition to Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) proposals that could see professional rugby disappear from west Wales.

In a joint response to the WRU’s consultation on the future of the professional game, Cefin Campbell MS, Ann Davies MP and Adam Price MS declared their “fundamental opposition” to any plan that risks the future of the Scarlets in Llanelli.

Their intervention comes on the eve of a march in the town on Saturday (27 September) in support of the club.

“The proposed plan inevitably presents the possibility of the dissolution of Scarlets as a club, and as a result the end of elite, professional rugby in west Wales,” they wrote.

“We cannot support any plan that presents this risk. The future of the Scarlets is more than just a rugby team – it is an integral part of the identity, economy and pride of west Wales.”

Restructuring

The WRU’s consultation paper has suggested cutting the number of professional sides from four to two as part of a controversial financial restructuring strategy.

While no decisions have been confirmed on which clubs might be merged or axed, Scarlets fans fear their team could be at risk.

The Plaid politicians argue that disbanding the Scarlets would have “disastrous” consequences, not only for Llanelli and Carmarthenshire but also for Welsh rugby as a whole.

Proud record

They pointed to the club’s proud record of producing internationals from Phil Bennett and Ray Gravell to Stephen Jones and Ken Owens, while also playing a key role in nurturing grassroots talent across west Wales.

They also warned that money saved by reducing regional investment – described in the consultation as “significant levels of funding” – would come at the expense of communities like Llanelli – and raised doubts about the WRU’s plan to expand semi-professional rugby through a revamped “Super Rugby Cymru” league, arguing it would not replace the benefits of a professional side in the region.

“The club provides a vital development pathway for young players in west Wales,” they said. “Without the presence of a professional team in the region, these opportunities would be significantly reduced.”

The trio called on the WRU to reconsider and ensure that any final decision protects rugby in the west: “We very much hope this consultation is a genuine attempt to engage with public opinion and that the conclusions will reflect the widespread support for safeguarding the Scarlets’ future.”