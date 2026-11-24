Press Association Sport Staff

Preston’s revival under new boss Graham Alexander picked up more pace as they took Cardiff’s unbeaten home league record with a 4-0 triumph in the Welsh capital that moved them off the bottom of the Championship.

It was their first win on the road this season and made it seven points from their last three games after a win over Southampton and a draw at West Ham.

Thierry Small scored in the 25th minute, Alfie Devine fired home in the 33rd, Andy Moran joined them on the scoresheet in the 62nd and then skipper Andrew Hughes headed home in the 69th.

It was a tactical masterclass from Alexander’s men as they completely nullified Cardiff’s usual free-flowing approach and forced the home side into error after error.

It took a brilliant piece of defending from Liam Lindsay to deny top scorer Jack Moylan a tap into an empty net in the fourth minute, but after that the Preston goal was not threatened until the end of the first half.

Moran forced Nathan Trott to punch his dipping shot clear before Preston opened the scoring with a back-post finish from Small as he converted a low cross from the right by Stan Mills.

Six minutes later and Cardiff were punished again for giving away the ball. Moran stole the ball from Ronan Kpakio 30 yards out and drove to the edge of the area before picking out Devine, who stroked the ball into the bottom left corner passed a helpless Trott.

Cardiff fired off a few shots in the dying embers of the half, one of which from Ollie Tanner had to be dealt with, but it had been the worst 45 minutes of football by the Bluebirds at home this season.

Not much changed in the second period as Preston continued to prove the sharper and better-connected team. Devine earned a corner in the opening minute with a shot that took a deflection before Tanner and Rubin Colwill shot wide of the posts for the home side.

An attempted pass to Cardiff skipper Colwill some 30 yards out from his goal by substitute Chris Willock missed its target and gave Moran the chance to pick up the pieces, carry up to the edge of the area before unleashing a shot that went over Trott after catching the boot of defender Joel Bagan.

As if that was not bad enough for the Cardiff fans, who are preparing for one of their biggest games of the season on Sunday against arch-rivals Swansea, they saw their side concede a fourth in the 69th minute when Hughes rose above Colwill to head home from a corner.