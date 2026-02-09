Principality Building Society launches Six Nations draw with thousands of pounds up for grabs

Wales’ largest building society is giving savers the chance to boost their balances with a prize draw to celebrate the 2026 Guinness Six Nations campaign, which this year sees Wales play three home games at the Principality Stadium.

The prize draw will give five people the chance to win £2,000 each*.

Part of the Society’s wider Try Savings campaign, the prize draw will use the organisation’s strong connections to rugby to encourage saving.

Research commissioned by Principality Building Society, in collaboration with the Building Societies Association and the University of Bristol, found that households with £2,000 in cash savings are 60 – 70% less likely to fall behind on bills. This compares with households that have less than £200 in savings**.

Between now and March 14, 2026, participants can enter the Try Savings prize draw through Principality Building Society’s website. Five lucky winners will each receive £2,000 to help them top up their savings balance and bring them closer to their financial goals.

Vicky Wales, Chief Savings & Lending Officer at Principality Building Society, said: “Having a savings buffer can make a big difference to people’s financial resilience, which is extremely important during a tough economic climate and to help protect families and households for a rainy day.

“Through our Try Savings campaign we want to empower people to take control of their finances, build positive savings habits, and feel more secure in their futures. Principality remains committed to building stronger communities and championing long term financial security.”

To find out more about the Try Savings campaign and to enter the prize draw (including the full terms and conditions for the prize draw), visit: https://www.principality.co.uk/home/savings/try-saving-with-principality

Prize Draw Terms and Conditions – https://www.principality.co.uk/home/savings/try-saving-with-principality/terms-and-conditions

*Prize Draw (subject to full T&Cs*): Free to enter, entrants must be 18+ and UK residents, one entry, closing at 23:59 (GMT) 14/03/26 and 5 winners each winning £2k.

Research: The research was conducted by independent researchers at the Personal Finance Research Centre at the University of Bristol. It was commissioned by the Building Societies Association to coincide with UK Savings Week, and was sponsored by Yorkshire Building Society, Nationwide Building Society and Principality Building Society.

The research was based on analysis of the longitudinal data in the Understanding Society survey This is a large-scale survey, which enabled the researchers to track the finances of around 7,000 individuals over a ten-year period.

**bsa.org.uk/information/publications/research-and-reports/understanding-the-role-of-savings-in-building-longer-term-financial-security