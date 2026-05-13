Principality Stadium has best atmosphere in world rugby – All Blacks legend

One of rugby’s greatest ever players has spoken about the stadiums that left a lasting impression on him – and the one stadium he rates the best is the Principality Stadium.

The former New Zealand national rugby union team captain Richie McCaw who guided his side to two Rugby World Cup triumphs, played in almost every iconic rugby venue across the globe, but a select few still stand out above the rest.

Speaking to Ruck, McCaw’s chose the Welsh venue as the best for atmosphere – chiefly for its electric vibe when the roof is closed.

McCaw fondly remembered the energy of the crowd that surged through the 74,000-seat arena.

“It is great to be playing with the roof closed as that creates both a great atmosphere and a dry ball,” he said. The indoor setting makes the venue unique, creating a cauldron-like effect where sound bounces around, making it incredibly loud. Whether you’re Welsh or not, the cheers (and jeers) surround you from all angles.

McCaw’s top choice for atmosphere? The iconic Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Known for its electric vibe when the roof is closed, McCaw fondly recalls the incredible energy of the crowd that echoes through the 74,000-seat arena.

“It is great to be playing with the roof closed as that creates both a great atmosphere and a dry ball,” said Richie McCaw. The indoor setting makes the venue unique, creating a cauldron-like effect where sound bounces around, making it incredibly loud. Whether you’re Welsh or not, the cheers (and jeers) surround you from all angles.

McCaw added he loved the challenge of playing in the stadium.

“It can be extremely noisy but then it is the same for both sides and you just have to do your best to get your messages over to your mates.”

“It is certainly one of my favourite places.”