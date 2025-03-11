Promotion-chasing Wrexham slip up as Reading reignite play-off bid

Wrexham missed the chance to move into the League One automatic-promotion places after losing 2-0 at 10-man Reading.

Neither side offered a serious goal threat in the first half but Reading struck twice in five minutes early in the second period through Harvey Knibbs, from a penalty, and Lewis Wing.

Reading centre-back Michael Stickland was controversially sent off in the 75th minute for apparent timewasting but the home side held on for victory, leaving them two points off the play-off spots.

Wrexham, managed by former Reading midfielder Phil Parkinson, needed just a point to go into second place but it was Reading who started the better.

Jayden Wareham found himself with space 25 yards out but his ambitious volley failed to trouble visiting keeper Arthur Okonkwo.

On a rare Wrexham break forward, Ryan Barnett’s fine first-time effort from a deep James McClean cross was deflected over.

Reading finally made the breakthrough six minutes after the break, when Eoghan O’Connell clumsily fouled Wareham in the area.

Knibbs calmly sent Okonkwo the wrong way from the spot for his 14th goal of the season.

Five minutes later, Wing finished off a slick move involving first himself, then Andre Garcia and Knibbs, with a crisp drive.

Stickland was dismissed 15 minutes from time by referee Edward Duckworth for appearing to delay the taking of a home free-kick – earning his second yellow card – but Wrexham were unable to find a way back.

