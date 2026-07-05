Pubs in Wales to open late for England World Cup clash with Mexico

Nation.Cymru staff

The UK Government has granted pubs special permission to open late for England’s World Cup match against Mexico – and that includes venues in Wales.

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open until 5am for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.

The Press Association has compiled a list of pubs which have announced they will open their doors for the clash – and so far there are 25 pubs in Wales who have confirmed they will stay open late for the game.

Greene King:

– Claude (Cardiff)

– Dunvant (Swansea)

– Harbour (Rhyl)

– Man of Gwent (Newport)

– Parc-Y-Prior Inn (Malpas)

Stonegate managed:

– Mackintosh Hotel (Cardiff)

– Owain Glyndwr (Cardiff)

– Walkabout (Cardiff)

Craft Union:

– Baruc Arms (Barry)

– Bulls Head Hotel (Bala, Gwynedd)

– Cross Keys Hotel (Llandudno)

– Kings Arms (Caerphilly)

– Mill (Swansea)

– Mitre (Pwllheli)

– Morgan Lloyd (Caernarfon)

– Olde Cross Keys (Swansea)

– Pen Y Bryn (Llanrwst)

– Red Hall Hotel (Clwyd)

– Sarah Siddons Inn (Brecon)

– The Kings Head (Bridgend)

– The Lorne (Rhyl)

– Welch Fusilier (Wrexham)

– Wig & Pen (Swansea)

– Wrexham Cwtch

– Ye Olde Mail Coach (Conwy)

As the list of late-opening pubs was revealed, The National Police Chiefs’ Council criticised the timing of the Government’s decision to let pubs stay open until 5am for England’s World Cup match against Mexico, as more than 1,000 venues will be staying open late.

In a joint statement, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for football policing, and Acting Chief Constable Scott Green, NPCC lead for alcohol licensing and harm reduction, said the “late announcement” meant forces having to adapt plans and take officers away from communities.

They also asked England fans to be considerate to others and drink “sensibly” during the game.

The statement said: “We recognise there will be significant public interest in England’s match on Monday morning and that many of the public will want to come together in pubs and licensed venues to enjoy the occasion.

“We also know from previous tournaments the knock-out games sadly see an increase in violent incidents particularly in the night-time economy and an increase in domestic abuse. This is directly linked to alcohol consumption.

“The likely route for England progression has been known for a considerable time yet this late announcement leaves policing having to adapt our plans seeing officers working extended shifts which in turn takes them away from communities.

“From a policing perspective, our priority is to support people to enjoy the match safely and responsibly. We therefore ask those watching the game to be considerate – drink within sensible limits, and behave in a way that keeps you, your friends, staff, officers and the wider public safe.

“We will continue to work with partners and venues to support a safe and enjoyable evening for everyone.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the timing, obviously England’s progression in the tournament was confirmed on Wednesday evening and we announced plans as quickly as possible following this.

“And more broadly, we have engaged with policing partners throughout preparations for the World Cup and we are grateful for their flexibility and professionalism throughout.”

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that pubs across England and Wales will be able to stay open late for the round of 16 match, which kicks off at 1am on Monday.

MPs had called for leeway beyond the 2am extended pub opening hours already in place for England matches during the football World Cup.

The blanket extension means individual pubs do not need to apply for extended hours.