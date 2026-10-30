Punchless Wrexham limp to laboured defeat at Sheffield United

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Mark Walker, Press Association

Ben Brereton Diaz’s first goal of the season sealed a deserved 1-0 Sky Bet Championship win for Sheffield United against Wrexham at Bramall Lane.

Chile forward Brereton Diaz, in his third spell on loan with the Blades, struck the only goal in the first half as Chris Wilder’s side notched their third win in five games to climb to within a point of the top eight.

The Blades are bidding to make up lost ground after winning only one of their first five league games this season, while Wrexham, lacking confidence and inspiration, slipped to a fourth league defeat in their last seven.

Following a rendition of The Last Post before kick off to mark Remembrance – impeccably observed by spectators – the Blades seized the early initiative.

Jordan Ayew flashed a shot narrowly off target and Sydie Peck’s low effort was easily gathered by visiting goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

United’s momentum was briefly checked when Kalvin Phillips needed treatment and there was relief when the former Leeds midfielder re-entered the fray.

The away side’s first effort on goal came via Lewis O’Brien’s tame shot in the 24th minute and the Blades took a deserved lead soon after.

Skipper Japhet Tanganga picked out Ayew in the box and after the striker’s low shot was parried by Patterson, Brereton Diaz pounced to turn home the rebound for his first goal of the season.

Wrexham offered little threat in a subdued first-half display, although United defender Liam Kitching’s well-timed challenge denied Ollie Rathbone a rare scoring chance in stoppage time before the break.

The Welsh club enjoyed their best spell after the restart and former Blades striker Kieffer Moore was jeered by the home fans when he fired over the crossbar.

caption id=”attachment_362906″ align=”alignnone” width=”1200″] Sheffield United’s Tahith Chong (left) and Wrexham’s Callum Doyle battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Credit: Annabel Lee-Ellis/Press Association.[/caption]

But the Red Dragons were left scrambling again following Blades goalkeeper Michael Cooper’s superb punt, which sent Ayew racing into the box and Ben Sheaf charging back to deny him with a last-ditch tackle.

Blades’ teenage winger Romelle Donovan, on loan from Brentford, was roundly applauded for some eye-catching trickery when replaced by Tyrese Campbell in the 86th minute.

Campbell teed up Peck on the edge of the area soon after and the latter’s low shot was saved by Patterson.

Wrexham showed more urgency in six minutes of time added on, but substitute Danny Imray typified the visitors evening when he blazed over at the far post before Sam Smith headed straight at Cooper.